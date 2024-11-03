TikTokers Reveal Hilarious Hack For Keeping Middle Seat Between Them Open On Southwest Flight

Skip to content

People Reveal The Dumbest Reasons Why Someone Got Mad At Them

Married TikTokers Alyssa and AJ Rafael didn't want to have someone sitting with them on their Southwest flight that allowed travelers to pick their own seats—so they pretended to be vloggers.

By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Nov 03, 2024
We can all agree that airline seats have become increasingly uncomfortable and tight, not allowing enough room for anyone to relax while on the flight. This can especially become a problem when we don't know the person sitting next to us.

Fortunately for passengers of Southwest Airlines, the company currently has a first come, first served open seating policy for their flights. Though they will be lifting this policy soon, passengers are currently taking advantage of it in any way that they can.

Two TikTokers, Alyssa Rafael and her husband AJ Rafael, in particular just created a hilarious—and incredibly timely—hack for getting a three-seat row all to themselves without anyone feeling tempted to ask for that middle seat: by acting like obnoxious vloggers.

In a hilarious first video, the pair of TikTokers talk over one another and try to complete each others' sentences (badly) while shouting out common annoying catchphrases as fellow passengers eye—and decide to pass up—sitting with them.

You can watch the first video here:

@alyssarafael

when we landed one if the flight attendants asked for a photo with us haha

The leading question from viewers of the video, of course, was whether or not the hack proved to be successful.

Alyssa Rafael was happy to report that the trick had worked by responding with a series of photos from the flight, starting with one of her relaxing in her seat while AJ was busy on his computer, the middle seat happily empty.

You can see the series of photos here:

@alyssarafael

Replying to @Christina 🫧 🤭 im not saying i recommend trying this but…

Some TikTokers found this hack to be perfectly hilarious, if not with a hint of evil genius.

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

Others shared their own hacks for keeping the middle seat empty, which were also equally genius.

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

@alyssarafael/TikTok

Though Southwest Airlines has spoken of lifting their open seating arrangement on their flights, these are all smart hacks for now for folks who really feel the need for some personal space, especially if it's a longer flight.

Even when the open-seating arrangement is lifted in the future, there will still be occasional opportunities on any airline for open seating, giving passengers a chance to bring back these tried and true hacks, even just for one flight.

The real question remains, however, now that the Rafael TikTok pair have shared their hack on social media—will their followers play along with their vlogging act, or will they want to make an appearance?

