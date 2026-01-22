People Describe The Moment They Knew They Were Dating A Complete Idiot

Relationship experts talk about the "honeymoon phase" of love as the period when people's blinders are on and all they see is the good in their partner.

They're riding a serotonin high.

Once they come down, all their partner's habits and traits come screaming into the forefront. It's then that a person figures out if they even like their significant other.

Or not.

Reddit user No-Macaron-9527 asked:

"When was the moment you realised that the person you were dating was an absolute idiot?"

Ask The Flat Earther

"When she asked if the sun ever sets in front of the clouds."

~ Trilobite_Tom

Financial Illiteracy

"He tried to convince me we were from similar economic backgrounds."

"I said my mom made $30k growing up and he said his mom made $300k. I said, 'that's not the same, and he said 'that's basically the same'."

~ marceliiine

No Wonder The Drain Is Clogged

"She got out of the bathtub and immediately poured what was remaining of her candles down our bathroom sink."

~ smcody77

Sticker Shock

"When he told me how stupid the post office was because they sent the mail back to our address …"

"I looked at it and immediately noticed that he used a flag STICKER, not a stamp, to mail it out."

~ semi-local-lad

Did She Mean The City Or State?

"We were playing Trivial Pursuit with friends, and this question came up: 'What is the capital of Pennsylvania?'. I knew my girlfriend had it in the bag; Pennsylvania was her home state, and it’s where we were playing.

"She said with confidence, New York'."

"I chimed in, 'Oh, no, that’s OK, you obviously didn’t hear the question. The question is what’s the capital of Pennsylvania?'."

"She said, 'yeah, it’s New York!'."

"I was totally dumbfounded."

~ CuriousCaveman67

"New York (City) isn't even the capital of New York."

~ jugularhealer16

How Does He Handle Ketchup

"Couldn’t be in the room as I put mustard on my sandwich."

"Said he was afraid of mustard gas."

"I wish I were kidding."

~ Anxious_niteOwl

Their Phishing Reeled Her In

"I got a letter in the mail a few months ago stating I owed $53 in child support and to call to pay immediately."

"I told my girlfriend to throw it out since I don't have any kids.

"Started getting weird identity theft triggers. HR told me someone opened up an unemployment claim in my name."

"Trying to trace it down, girlfriend told me it couldn't be the child support letter because she called the number on the letter and gave them all my information to clear up the misunderstanding."

~ leavemealone2234

Conspiracy To Commit Misinformation

"I thought he was joking about being a flat earther. He really was, and he was deep into it."

"Didn’t know how deep until one of my friends pretended to believe the Earth was flat and my ex unloaded all his ‘knowledge’ upon him."

"That was such a fun night at the bar."

~ Weekly_Click_7112

Military Expert

"He was American military, I'm British. We got into an argument because he said the USA was the only country that had been actually attacked in WW2 (Pearl Harbor)."

Claimed we in the UK hadn't actually faced any hardship during the war. Neither had any civilians in Europe, it was just the soldiers on the front lines."

"Never heard of any cities or anywhere getting bombed, knew nothing about the blitz."

"He claimed to be a WW2 expert."

~ Mediocre_Sprinkles

Cold Hard Facts

"The lake that he grew up on and learned to skate on apparently freezes from the BOTTOM first, and then the ice flips over, and floats to the top."

"Dude was a semi-pro hockey player."

~ Fk9317

Is Exaggeration Better Than Denial?

"Went on a number of dates with a woman. Every other conversation held with her was fun and engaging so things were going smoothly."

"On the last date WWII came up and she said, 'It's just so sad about how all the Jewish people ended up dying even though the whole world fought to protect them'. I asked for further clarification since I wasn’t quite sure I understood what she meant by that statement."

"She responded, 'Oh did you not know all the Jews are extinct? That’s how WWII ended. Hitler found the last Jew and killed them all'."

"She was dead serious. No amount of other facts would convince her. It was… enlightening to say the least."

~ grunkleben

He Doesn't Give A Hoot

"He believed birds can't fly at night."

"If you see a bird at night, it's a bat."

~ Fk9317

"Did you ask him 'hoo, hoo, hoo' told him that?"

~ MohawMais

This Could Have Been Hair Raising

"She decided to fix a plug socket, UK 230v, and didn't even turn the power off."

"Luckily I walked in as she was just about to put the screwdriver into the back box."

"She got mad at me for stopping her, and showed she really had zero concept of electricity at all."

~ Reverend_Vader

Don't Let Him Book Your Vacation

"He mentioned a friend of his got offered a teaching job in Korea. I borrowed a Bill Bryson line and said 'North or South?'."

"He texted the friend to ask, then said 'South. Apparently North Korea’s some kind of military dictatorship?'."

"Then claimed I was the ridiculous one for expecting a middle-class dude with a university degree to be aware Korea was divided and the North had been cut off from most of the world for decades."

~ Opening-File6100

Does She Like Glossaries, Too?

"This was a first (and last) date but she said that she loves reading, and I asked what types of books she likes to read. She said, 'bibliographies'."

"I said, 'hmmm... so a book about other books?' She replies, 'no, it’s a book about someone’s life. I also like books people write about their own lives, autobibliographies. Have you really never heard of a bibliography?' with a roll of her eyes."

"Could have been a silly mistake, but I had to say something. She proceeded to argue with me for probably ten minutes, even after I tried to laugh it off and change the subject."

"At some point I asked her to take out her phone and Google it, and she did. After that, she straight-up refused to speak to me for the rest of the meal. We did not stay for desert."

~ Glad-Adeptness-1184

Have you ever had an I'm dating an idiot moment?