Shakira Abruptly Walks Off Stage At Night Club After Catching Fan Filming Up Her Dress

Colombian pop singer Shakira walked off stage during a performance at a Miami nightclub over the weekend after spotting a member of the audience filming up her dress.
The 47-year-old Queen of Latin music, known for the song "Hips Don't Lie," took to the stage in front of the DJ booth to preview her latest song, "Soltera," for fans.
However, just one creepy admirer ruined it for everyone else.
Circulating video clips showed Shakira wagging her finger at a fan in disapproval as he seemed to film up her mini-dress when she began to shimmy.
Shakira indicated she was cognizant of the invasive situation by pointing to her eye and then to her dress, which she pulled down at one point.
But it was game over after she noticed the same offender resuming filming his pervy video even after she asked him not to.
Shakira gesticulated for him to stop it and exited the stage when he refused to respect her wishes.
You can see the clip here shared on X (formerly Twitter).
Fans expressed disappointment in those who don't know how to respect boundaries.
They also spoke out against those who were incapable of understanding the concept of consent, especially when she was very clear in signaling for the fan to stop filming upward from a lower angle while she was on stage.
Shakira and her ex-husband, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, announced their separation in 2022 after being together for 11 years. Piqué reportedly cheated on her with current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.
The singer left Barcelona last year and moved to Miami with her and Piqué's two boys, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.
She wrote on Instagram at the time:
“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea."
“Today, we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”
On November 2, 2024, Shakira will commence with the first leg of her tour in Thousand Palms, California, to promote her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
Her first tour in six years, which she announced in April during Bizarrap's set at Coachella, will conclude in Los Angeles on December 21.