Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Shakira Abruptly Walks Off Stage At Night Club After Catching Fan Filming Up Her Dress

Shakira Abruptly Walks Off Stage At Night Club After Catching Fan Filming Up Her Dress
@FeimM_/X

The singer was attempting to dance to her new single 'Soltera' on a raised stage at a nightclub in Miami when she noticed a fan who was trying to film up her dress—and she was having none of it.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 18, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Colombian pop singer Shakira walked off stage during a performance at a Miami nightclub over the weekend after spotting a member of the audience filming up her dress.

The 47-year-old Queen of Latin music, known for the song "Hips Don't Lie," took to the stage in front of the DJ booth to preview her latest song, "Soltera," for fans.

However, just one creepy admirer ruined it for everyone else.

Circulating video clips showed Shakira wagging her finger at a fan in disapproval as he seemed to film up her mini-dress when she began to shimmy.

Shakira indicated she was cognizant of the invasive situation by pointing to her eye and then to her dress, which she pulled down at one point.

But it was game over after she noticed the same offender resuming filming his pervy video even after she asked him not to.

Shakira gesticulated for him to stop it and exited the stage when he refused to respect her wishes.

You can see the clip here shared on X (formerly Twitter).


Fans expressed disappointment in those who don't know how to respect boundaries.

They also spoke out against those who were incapable of understanding the concept of consent, especially when she was very clear in signaling for the fan to stop filming upward from a lower angle while she was on stage.









Shakira and her ex-husband, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, announced their separation in 2022 after being together for 11 years. Piqué reportedly cheated on her with current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The singer left Barcelona last year and moved to Miami with her and Piqué's two boys, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

She wrote on Instagram at the time:

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea."
“Today, we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

On November 2, 2024, Shakira will commence with the first leg of her tour in Thousand Palms, California, to promote her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Her first tour in six years, which she announced in April during Bizarrap's set at Coachella, will conclude in Los Angeles on December 21.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Trump Slammed After Claiming That Harris Is 'Killing Black And Hispanic Heritage' In Bonkers Post

More from Entertainment/music

Will Ferrell; Will Ferrell as Janet Reno on SNL
Robert Okine/Getty Images; Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Conservatives Rage After Will Ferrell Says He Regrets Dressing Up As Janet Reno On 'SNL'

Uh oh, someone said something nice about trans people again! And you know what that means: Conservatives are throwing tantrums.

Their newest outrage comes after SNLlegend Will Ferrell's recent comments about his time dressing up in drag to play former Attorney General Janet Reno on the show in the '90s.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up of a black computer keyboard. A yellow post-it sign is stuck to it, it says "I QUIT!"
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

People Reveal Why They Had To Quit Their Job On The First Day

Just because you're desperate for a job doesn't mean you should take something that leaves you feeling uneasy.

It's sad how so many people are trapped in jobs that destroy their feeling of self-worth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scott Jennings; Kamala Harris
CNN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

After the latest incident of gunfire in former Republican President Donald Trump's general vicinity, conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings tried to lay blame at Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris's feet.

However, the inciting rhetoric Jennings used on CNN's Newsnight panel discussion to prove his point was actually direct quotes from Trump himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Side-by-side clip of Selena Gomez
@SGcharupdate/X

Side-By-Side Clip Of Selena Gomez Practicing Losing At Emmys Vs. Actually Losing Goes Viral

Selena Gomez lost the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress at Sunday night's ceremony, but her reaction to it went viral and made her a winner in our eyes.

Gomez, who stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, was nominated in the category alongside distinguished peers including Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Maya Rudolph for Loot, Jean Smart for Hacks, and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale.

Keep ReadingShow less
Larine Newman with Hannah Einbinder; Liza Colón-Zayas
Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Laraine Newman Sparks Debate With NSFW Tweet After Daughter Hannah Einbinder Loses Emmy

While many winners who nabbed statuettes at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night were celebrated, not everyone approved.

This is par for the course, given the fact there can be only one winner in each category.

Keep ReadingShow less