Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw To Troll JD Vance In Viral Post Endorsing Harris

Carrie Bradshaw was pretty famously apolitical on Sex and the City, but the woman who played her, Sarah Jessica Parker, has always been outspokenly progressive.
And in a recent endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Parker channeled Bradshaw for a post on Instagram in which she listed a whole slew of things she plans to vote for when she votes for the current Vice President and Minnesota Governor—and subtly trolled JD Vance in the process.
The post featured a photo of Parker, along with what appears to be the cat Bradshaw adopted in the last season of And Just Like That..., hanging a Harris-Walz sign in the window of her home.
In the caption, Parker wrote down all the people and causes she was casting her vote in favor of, including:
"For the love of my country"
"For our public schools"
"For common sense gun laws"
"For friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community"
Parker's list went on to include her children, "all of our children," "the constitution," "choice," "equality" and many other people, ideas and causes.
But it was the final one in the list that caught the most attention. It read:
"And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV"
"With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride"
"I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz"
Carrie Bradshaw, of course, is arguably the most famous "childless" lady in TV history—and though she never had a cat, And Just Like That... changed all that in its second season when a series of mix-ups led to Bradshaw adopting one and naming it Shoe.
And she certainly wouldn't have taken kindly to Vance's notorious comments on women, including the "childless cat ladies" swipe. So if the "shoe" fits, as they say...
On social media, people loved SJP's post—and her Bradshaw-referencing troll of Vance.
And there were several jokes too, which riffed on a wildly viral X thread in which a user theorized how each SATC character might vote—and was not exactly flattering of self-absorbed, materialistic Bradshaw's lack of interest in the democratic process.
Many joked that the thread pushed Parker to set the record on her alter ego's behalf.
It's never too late to join the democratic process, even if you're Carrie Bradshaw.