Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds To Rumors That Blake Lively Is Playing Lady Deadpool

A new trailer for the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine teased a brief cameo by Lady Deadpool, which sparked several fan theories as to who might be under the mask.
Some thought the female version of Deadpool could be Taylor Swift, playing off rumors of her cameo in the movie that was neither confirmed nor denied by the MCU film's director.
Others thought Lady Deadpool could be Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' wife, Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively.
Could it be?
Fans want it to be true.
When Reynolds was asked to address the speculation that husband and wife may have teamed up for the anticipated sequel to Deadpool and Deadpool 2, he remained evasive but responded with humor.
Phase Zero host Brandon Davis sat down with Reynolds, Hugh Jackman—who reprised his Wolverine character—and director Shawn Levy, and recalled Reynold's post on X (formerly Twitter) about how excited he was to work with his "best friend," referring to Jackman.
Davis continued:
"There's theories [that] maybe your other best friend Blake could be involved."
"Hypothetically if she were, what would it mean to you to work with your best friend Blake on a project like Deadpool & Wolverine?"
Reynolds immediately said of his wife, "She's not half the friend that Hugh is," eliciting chuckles from his colleagues.
He continued:
"We haven't even started rolling yet, I'll get all, you know, performative in a second. Arrangement-ship."
The topic then veered towards the origins of his friendship with Jackman, who commented that their "relationship predates" and that Reynold's remark was "totally understandable."
You can watch a clip here.
Deadpool & Wolverine With Ryan, Hugh, & Shawn: Avengers vs. X-Men Next?youtu.be
Reynolds confirmed he knew Jackman longer than Lively, saying:
"He was there first. The old days, they all got to work together, hanging out. You've got Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn."
To which Jackman added, "The rat packs."
Reynolds and Jackman first crossed paths while working on 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It was an experience Reynolds would later say had "given birth to this incredible friendship."
In 2010 Reynolds met Lively when they co-starred together in the Warner Bros. superhero movie Green Lantern. They began dating the following year and tied the knot on September 9, 2012.
Based on this timeline, Jackman is the clear winner as Reynolds' first bestie.
Reynolds brought it back to Lively and joked that he would love to work with her, adding:
"I can't afford her fee, but I would love that."
The identity of Lady Deadpool, however, remains a mystery.
Still, we knew she was trouble when she walked in.
Fans also believe the character could be played by Reynolds in drag, which would be so on brand.
But moviegoers will have to wait for the unmasking at theaters on July 26.
Deadpool & Wolverine is part of Phase Five of the MCU. The film premiered at Lincoln Center in New York City on July 22, 2024.
You can watch Lady Deadpool's brief cameo in the new trailer, here.
Deadpool & Wolverine | Final Trailer | In Theaters July 26youtu.be
Who do you think is behind Lady Deadpool's mask?