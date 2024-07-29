Robert Downey Jr. Is Coming Back To The MCU, But Not As Iron Man—And Fans Are Seriously Divided

Marvel fans thought they saw the last of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU when Tony Stark's alter ego Iron Man died heroically saving the universe by defeating Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
The actor previously starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man since 2008 in the MCU films Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Fans made peace with the fact that it was the end of the line for Downey Jr. in a Marvel movie.
But, not so fast.
MCU fans did a double-take after a massive announcement that brought Downey Jr. back in two upcoming Avengers films, this time as a villain.
At Saturday's Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel President Kevin Feige surprised fans with the announcement the actor was returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom or Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).
The attendees at Hall H lost it when Downey Jr. stepped forward wearing Doctor Doom's green cloak and removed the character's signature titanium alloy mask.
MCU Film directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, a.k.a. the Russo Brothers, who are also returning to helm the new films, introduced Doctor Doom's casting, saying:
"If we're going to bring Victor von Doom to the screen...we are going to need the greatest actor in the world."
"As proof of the unimaginable possibilities of the Marvel Universe, we give you the one person who could play Victor von Doom."
That was the epic moment when Downey Jr. unmasked in front of fans.
In the Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom is the primary antagonist in the Fantastic Four franchise of the Marvel Universe, as well as the adversary of the Spider-Man and the Avengers franchises.
Downey Jr. later posted the announcement on Instagram, writing, "New mask, same task."
Translation:
While the initial response to his casting was met with enthusiasm, as seen in the viral clips of his reveal, many online were confused.
Some wondered if Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom would be an evil version of Tony Stark or if he was going to be a standalone villain with no connection to Iron Man.
"I'm so pissed off and in shock right now," wrote a disappointed fan on Instagram, adding, "How can they turn my Superhero into a super villain. This is so not right. I need time to accept this."
One fan speculated Disney must've secured a lucrative deal with Downey Jr.'s star power by signing him back on at the expense of better special effects.
"Avengers 5 gonna have the sh*ttiest cgi because half the budget went to rdj’s greedy a**," they wrote.
There were many positive reactions.
While some fans tried to make heads or tails of the situation.
Others were disappointed in the casting choice.
Warning: NSFW language.
The mixed feelings continued.
People got dramatic.
Jokesters had a field day.
Even actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in the Iron Man franchise, scratched her head over Downey Jr.’s Instagram announcement.
She playfully commented:
“I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?”
Regardless of how moviegoers feel about Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the viral buzz surely won't prevent them from going to see the films in theaters.
After all, any lack of buzz around a new film can signal potential box office doom.