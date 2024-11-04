Skip to content

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds After Neighbor Martha Stewart Surprisingly Disses Him

RFK Jr. Dragged After Bizarrely Claiming He'll Ban Fluoride In Water When Trump Takes Office

RFK Jr.; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite its proven benefit in preventing tooth decay, the anti-vaxxer claimed in a tweet on Saturday that fluoride causes "bone cancer" and "IQ loss," among other things—and Trump indicated that he'd be on board with a ban.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a bonkers tweet that Republican candidate Donald Trump would remove fluoride from the public water in U.S. water systems on day one of his second White House term.

Although medical associations have deemed fluoride safe in appropriate amounts to aid cavity prevention, RFK Jr. said fluoride was an "industrial waste" that causes "IQ loss" and "neurodevelopmental disorders," among other unsupported side effects.

Last year during RFK Jr.'s now-defunct 2024 presidential campaign, the known anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist claimed without evidence that COVID-19 was a genetically engineered weapon created to attack Caucasians and Black people and spare the lives of Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Over the weekend, the former Independent candidate, who dropped out of the 2024 election to endorse Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water."

He continued making the unfounded claim that "Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease."

RFK Jr. concluded that the ex-President and former First Lady Melania Trump wanted to "Make America Healthy Again."

On Sunday, Trump told NBC News that RFK Jr. would have a "big role in the administration" if he wins on Tuesday. Trump added that he wouldn't rule out the banning of certain vaccines during a second White House term.

In response to RFK Jr.'s statement about reversing the fluoridation in U.S. water systems, Trump said:

“Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me."

He added:

“You know, it’s possible.”

According to the American Dental Association, community water fluoridation is "a safe and effective way to prevent tooth decay and has played a major role in improving the public’s dental health for more than 70 years."

X users condemned RFK Jr.'s latest prediction and shared data about the harmful effects of removing fluoride from public water systems.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, American historical author T.J. Stiles shared a CBC news article reporting on the increase in dental infections among children after Calgary removed fluoride from the Canadian city's drinking water in 2011.








People continued sharing thoughts.







Trump has not specified what prominent role RFK Jr. would have in the administration should Trump win a second term in the Oval Office.

However, at an Arizona event on Thursday, the former President said that RFK Jr. "can do anything he wants."

