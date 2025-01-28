Skip to content
Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Fatally Shot By Police After Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop

Matthew Huttle
Porter County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Huttle, who was recently pardoned by President Trump for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, was fatally shot by an Indiana sheriff's deputy while resisting arrest on Sunday.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 28, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

An Indiana man who was pardoned by Republican President Donald Trump for his connection to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol is dead after being shot by a deputy while allegedly resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

A Jasper County Sheriff's Department deputy pulled over Matthew Huttle, 42, on State Road 14 for an undisclosed traffic violation around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

There are currently no details as to what Huttle was pulled over for or what led to the physical altercation that led the deputy to fire the fatal shot.

Here's a local ABC News report on the incident.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

According to Indiana state police, Huttle was in possession of a firearm when he resisted arrest.

Huttle and his uncle, Dale Huttle of Crown Point, were arrested for their participation in the Capitol riot incited by Trump, who signaled to MAGA followers to help overturn former Democratic President Joe Biden's certification based on Trump's repeated false claims of a stolen election in 2020.

Huttle was tracked down and arrested in Boise, Idaho. The FBI said he was inside the Capitol building for ten minutes during the siege and remained on Capitol grounds "for several hours."

According to Fox 59, Dale Huttle reportedly said of himself and his nephew's part in the insurrection, “I have no regrets. I will not say I’m sorry."

They were both sentenced for storming the capitol.

Matthew Huttle was sentenced to six months in federal prison followed by 12 months on supervised release. Federal records indicated his prison term ended on July 17, 2024.

Huttle was one of 1,500 people pardoned by Trump on the first day of his second term in office for their roles in the Capitol attack.

People were left shaking their heads.










Sunday's incident remains under investigation by state police.

The deputy involved in the shooting that led to Huttle's death was placed on leave during the investigation in accordance with standard policy.

