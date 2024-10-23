Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pamela Anderson Inspires Drew Barrymore And Valerie Bertinelli To Go Makeup-Free Mid-Show

Drew Barrymore with Valerie Bertinelli; Pam Anderson
The Drew Barrymore Show

Barrymore and Bertinelli joined the audience for The Drew Barrymore Show to go makeup-free for a "Bare is Beautiful" episode inspired by the Baywatch star.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 23, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Former model Pamela Anderson inspired actors Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli to ditch their makeup during a recent episode of Barrymore's eponymous talk show.

Anderson is famous for her role as lifeguard "C.J." Parker on the popular TV drama Baywatch, which cemented her sex symbol status after being selected as the 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month.

Barrymore had encouraged the studio audience and her show’s lifestyle expert Bertinelli that day to appear sans cosmetics for the "Bare is Beautiful" edition of the talk show.

The episode was inspired by Anderson's permanent ditching of wearing makeup since her viral appearance at last year's Paris Fashion Show.

Before Anderson made her entrance, Barrymore and Bertinelli scrubbed off their makeup in front of the cameras to participate in "solidarity" with the episode's "au natural" theme.

The host introduced Anderson as a leader for the movement, in which people can reinvent themselves and thrive in different chapters of their lives.

"You've been doing this for a couple of years now and I really think you own this space," Barrymore told Anderson, adding:

"I think you're the pioneer of what we're certainly doing here today. It's a big honor."


Impressed by all the beautiful, makeup-free faces of everyone in the studio, Anderson commented:

“Isn’t it freeing? Doesn’t it feel free? I feel free."
“I mean, it’s taken a while too. I’ve had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics.”

When Bertinelli asked when Anderson started feeling comfortable about dialing back on glamming it up on the red carpet, the 56-year-old said the defining moment was at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week from September 25 to October 3.

Anderson previously told Elle magazine in August 2023 that she stopped routinely wearing makeup at public appearances after her longtime make-up artist Alexis Vogel had passed away.

"She was the best," said Anderson of her late friend, adding, "And since [her death] I just felt it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

She doubled-down on her decision and explained to Barrymore and Bertinelli:

“I decided [if] I was just going to a fashion show, I didn’t need to compete with anybody."
"Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on.”
“I didn’t realize anyone would even notice."

She added:

“So then, when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, ‘Well, this is a great message.’ You know, to really peel it back and find out who I was again. I wanted to remember who I was.”

Social media users praised the barefaced movement.

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

@thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

Anderson realized who she was at the core once she started focusing on herself over time.

"I found I played characters my whole life," she said.

"I was painfully shy as a kid, and doing Playboy for instance was a huge leap of faith for me. I was physically sick doing it, but I didn't want to be shy anymore."
"And then I just thought, this is what my fantasy of what being a model is, or a Playmate is, or a rockstar wife is, or what anything is, I'm going to do it the best."
"And I'd been playing these characters along the way, and it just hit me a couple years ago, and I was like, just shaking my head going, 'Who am I?' "

She also shared that she bought and renovated her grandmother's property in Canada, and the experience allowed her to spend more time with nature and find herself again.

"I just started taking it all back and then started peeking out without makeup, and then I started realizing, 'Oh, I feel great!' As me," she recalled, adding:

"And I don't want people to think of me as all those cartoon characters I kind of created out of protection. That's what I think I did it for, looking back."

She concluded by summarizing her current situation.

"This is the best time in my life."
"I feel so empowered and so free, and so excited about life again."

A memorable highlight occurred as Barrymore commented on how empowering going make-up-free was and demonstrated another symptom of going through menopause—losing hair.

"Sorry, if we're gonna be honest here..." Barrymore remarked as she took the au naturel theme a step further by removing her hair extensions. The bold move elicited praise and excitement from her guest and studio audience.

The topic then transitioned to skincare, to which Anderson has recently shifted her focus.

In January 2024, she and her sons Brandon and Dylan acquired the vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand Sonsie.

“I felt like, I wanna get into this game because I wanna make sure that people put their skincare on with intention; I love affirmations," she told the hosts.

"I love the whole self-love and empowerment. This is the right time in my life to walk the talk.”

She shared the love by giving the studio audience members samples of Sonsie moisturizing cream.

You can watch the entire segment from The Drew Barrymore Show, here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Ariana Grande; Elvira
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Barry King/Getty Images

Ariana Grande's Apology Sparks Debate After Elvira Called Her Out For Past Photo Snub

Ariana Grande posted an apology on social media after being called out by Cassandra Peterson, AKA Elvira, over a past photo snub, but people on social media were quick to point out the singer's shady tone.

The legendary Mistress of the Dark shared at a Knott’s Berry Farm event over the weekend that the Wicked star turned her down for a photo, despite Elvira posing for photos with Grande's 20 invited guests to whom she gifted tickets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ralph Babet; Donald Trump
@senatorbabet/X; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump-Loving Australian Senator's Post About MAGA Fans Is A Hilarious Self-Own

Ralph Babet, a member of the United Australia Party, elected to represent Victoria in the Australian Senate at the 2022 Australian federal election, is a big fan of former President Donald Trump but his attempt to back Trump supporters on X awkwardly backfired.

In a post last week, Babet declared the following:

Keep ReadingShow less
cathedral with a large stained glass window
K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

People Divulge The Final Straw That Made Them Leave Their Religion

Referred to by social science as the "Great Dechurching," people in the United States are leaving organized religion behind.

Here are just some of the statistics researchers gathered in 2023:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of graduation walk-out in Australia
@theomandaza/TikTok

Graduation Speaker Sparks Mass Walkout At Catholic College After Railing Against Abortion And Gay Marriage

Scores of students, faculty and guests walked out of a graduation ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, due to a former union president's far-right graduation speech.

Joseph de Bruyn, the former national president of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association began railing against abortion, IVF and same-sex marriage during his speech at Australian Catholic University on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hallie Jackson, Kamala Harris
YouTube/NBC News

Kamala Harris Has Mic Drop Response When Asked If She'd Pardon Donald Trump If She Wins

During an interview with NBC News' Hallie Jackson, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if she would "pardon" former President Donald Trump to help the "country move on"—and her response had social media users cheering.

Jackson emphasized that Trump's legal troubles persist.

Keep ReadingShow less