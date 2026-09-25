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Oreo Just Made A Hilariously False Claim About Their Name—And Merriam-Webster's Response Is All Of Us

Oreo’s viral spelling joke sparks a hilarious response from Merriam-Webster.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

After Oreo's official X account claimed that the brand's name is spelled the same forward or backward, Merriam-Webster chimed in with a hilarious response.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 25, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Oreo versus Merriam-Webster? That's one feud nobody had on their 2026 bingo card. But apparently, all it takes to start a fight with the dictionary is one questionable spelling lesson.

The cookie chaos went down on September 21, when Oreo decided that an old AI blunder deserved a second chance at internet fame.

With a straight face, Oreo had the nerve to ask the internet:

"Did you know that OREO spelled backwards is OREO???"

Imagine having an entire cookie empire at your disposal and choosing to debate spelling instead of blessing us with banana pudding, peach cobbler, or deep-fried cheesecake Oreos. Where is the innovation?

And obvi, Oreo was in on the joke. The gag dates back to an earlier Google AI blunder that LinkedIn user Shanmugam Natarajan shared in a post about the dangers of blindly trusting artificial intelligence.

After Natarajan asked Google to spell Oreo backward, its AI Overview declared with its whole chest that the answer was still Oreo, even calling it a palindrome.

And now, a moment of silence for the English language:

The confidence? Unmatched. The accuracy? Somewhere between dyslexia and a complete disregard for the alphabet. And the audacity of it all? Somebody needs to unplug Google AI and start over.

Now, it looks like Google was trying to classify Oreo as a palindrome. You know, words like racecar and madam that read exactly the same in reverse. Except, well, OREO spelled backward is OERO, which sounds like Oreo's distant cousin who wasn't invited to Thanksgiving.

And for the record, Merriam-Webster even brought receipts from ancient Greece:

Don't get me wrong, your girl loves a good spelling riddle, but now I'm questioning everything. Is Taco Cat really Taco Cat? Can I still trust Hannah? WHAT ELSE HAVE THEY BEEN HIDING?

But not this. Not today, Oreo. Just when the cookie brand thought it could unleash this linguistic chaos on the internet, everyone's favorite dictionary entered the chat.

Merriam-Webster had just two words for Oreo's little stunt:

And whoever is running Merriam-Webster's X account deserves a raise, a promotion, and possibly their own Netflix comedy special. This is hardly their first linguistic takedown. The dictionary has made a sport of roasting spelling mistakes, public figures, and even the entire United Kingdom.

Remember when they joked that Americans spell canceled with one L because they gave Britain that L in 1776? TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY YEARS LATER, AND THEY'RE STILL BRINGING UP THE BREAKUP.

Apparently, nobody is safe when the dictionary chooses violence, but the internet is loving the famed dictionary’s latest reply:

Take a look at the reactions below:













And remember those Oreo flavors I was asking for earlier? Turns out, the brand was already one step ahead of me. Its 2026 Twist Lick Vote lineup includes Banana Pudding, Chicken & Waffles, and Deep Fried Oreos. CHICKEN AND WAFFLES. Apparently, nothing is off-limits in the cookie laboratory.

And just when I thought we'd reached peak Oreo nonsense, the brand took to Instagram to pitch an Oreo contact lens case. Because apparently, seeing clearly is optional when you're busy reinventing the alphabet.

Oreo's latest vision for the future is something else:

BRB, calling my optometrist to see if my insurance covers Oreo-related emergencies.

So, is Oreo trolling, or should we be scheduling a parent-teacher conference with its social media manager? Because I refuse to believe we've reached a point where Madam Merriam-Webster needs to start making house calls.




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