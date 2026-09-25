Ryan Murphy Just Confirmed That A 'Glee' Reboot Is In The Works—And The Internet Is Spiraling

Glee fans, rejoice! After years of requesting, hoping, and praying, a reboot appears to be in the works!



Ever since the musical comedy-drama ended, fans have been hoping for either a reunion episode or a full reboot, and now, it sounds like they may just be getting their wish.

While appearing on Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Murphy, who co-created, wrote, and directed the show, was asked what it would look like if Glee were to return.

Murphy was excited to share the latest:

"It's funny you should ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago."

"So, we have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan], and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something."

"I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members."

"It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea."

You can watch the clip here:

Murphy also stressed that, since the script had only been finished an hour before, they were still early in the production process. The script would need to be refined, and they needed to work through possible concerns.

Early reactions to the reboot have been a mix of enthusiastic excitement and vehement rejection.

As the six-season show ran from 2009 to 2015, many Glee fans agree that the first two seasons were the best, not exactly ending on a high enough note to justify a reboot.





Also, times have changed a lot between 2015 and 2026, so many of the jokes may not land well with today's audience.

Not to mention the fact that, tragically, many of the cast members have died, so a reboot of the full cast of characters is impossible.

Among the main cast members who have passed are Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, in 2013; Mark Salling, who played Noah 'Puck' Puckerman, in 2018; and Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, in 2020.





But some tried-and-true Glee fans could not be more excited by the possibility.









It's totally valid for fans to be excited about a possible return of their favorite show, but it's also valid to have concerns.

The great thing about sharing the news so soon after finishing the script is that writing is a creative process, and maybe Murphy could put some of the public reactions to good use!