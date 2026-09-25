Giants Fan Called Out After Video Of His Selfish Behavior At Game While Partner Carries Food And Baby Goes Viral

A video has gone viral that perfectly demonstrates what married women mean when they say they feel like they are a "single married mom."

At a San Francisco Giants game, a family of three was caught on camera, the woman with her arms full of food, a diaper bag, and her baby, while her husband watched her but did not help with her load.

Funnily enough, sports commentators Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow noticed the woman returning to her seat and called her "Mom of the Year."

Mid-pitch, Kuiper called out:

"Holy smokes, Mike! Look at this!"

Krukow agreed with the hype:

"If there's ever a true definition of a multitasking mother, that is the deal right there."

The pair went back and forth, continuing to follow the pitching mound while also snickering at the husband as he took a food container from his wife and began to eat before his wife was even fully settled back into her chair.

One pointedly added:

"She'll be the last one to eat, too."

You can watch the video here:

Looking at the details of the video, more than likely, the mother took her baby to the restroom for a diaper change, prompting her to carry her baby and the full diaper bag out of the stadium area.

While outside the seating area, she also waited in line to purchase food, only to juggle carrying her baby, the diaper bag, and several containers of food back to her seat in the stands.

When she returned with her arms full, her two seat neighbors stood to allow her back into the row. Her husband stood when she reached her seat and moved her coat somewhat out of her seat, but he didn't move it enough out of the way for her to sit down.

Once she sat down, he took the top container of food and began to eat before she was fully settled into her seat. She was left holding her baby and the remaining unopened containers of food..

Viewers online loved the sports commentary and not only widely shared it but used it as an opportunity to criticize the husband.





















It's possible that the couple agreed for the wife to pick up the food while she was out of the seating area, or maybe she wanted to be nice and surprise her partner with snacks.

Regardless of what started this, there are countless ways her partner could have lightened her load when she returned to her seat. Even taking the diaper bag from her shoulder, or taking the food so she could comfortably settle into her seat, would have worked wonders.

A happy and comfortable partner should be more important than eating the food while it's still hot.