Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Olympian Reveals How Walmart Self-Checkout Debacle Turned Her Life Into 'Living Nightmare'

Meaggan Pettipiece; Walmart self-check out
Meaggan Pettipiece/Facebook, Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Former Canadian Olympic softball player Meaggan Pettipiece had her entire life and career derailed after a Walmart self-checkout kiosk failed to scan some ham and asparagus she was purchasing, leading to her arrest.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 30, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Things went south for a former Olympian who was arrested and lost her job as an NCAA Division 1 softball coach after she reportedly failed to scan items meant for purchase properly at a Walmart self-checkout kiosk.

Meaggan Pettipiece, formerly the head coach of the Valparaiso University softball team, said her life has been a "living nightmare" after the self-checkout machine at a Walmart location in Indiana didn't register her purchases of asparagus and ham when she visited the store on March 28.

Store security reportedly called the police after they alleged that Pettipiece failed to scan the items, worth $67, even though she paid $176 for the other groceries, and explained she didn't know the machine didn't register the items.

She was arrested anyway.


When officers searched her purse, they found three disposable vapes as well as two unopened blister packs containing the anti-nausea medication Zofran.

In addition to being charged with theft, the former softball player—who played outfield for the Canadian national team in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic games—was charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

Following the news headlines of her arrest that swept across the Hoosier State, Pettipiece resigned as head coach for the Valparaiso softball team on April 1.

An investigation later found that the self-checkout machine did not register the items she meant to purchase.

Additionally, Pettipiece said the vapes did not contain nicotine or THC, nor did the anti-nausea pills, which she was asked to hold for an assistant coach during a game days before the arrest and had forgotten about them.

The incident left the internet buzzing about the inherent problems associated with the "convenience" of self-checkout.





People continued sharing their thoughts.




The National Post reported that justice officials dismissed the charges after Pettipiece's lawyer submitted an application for dismissal earlier in September that included her account of the incident, proof of her assistant’s prescription, and character reference letters.

“It is bittersweet,” she told the newspaper, recalling the incident having "a living nightmare" impact on her life and career. “I’m happy, obviously, the charges were dismissed. The sad part is the damage it did to my career. It has changed everything in my life.”

She continued:

“I lost my career, I lost my job, the life I was building and it’s been really difficult."

As coach at Valparaiso, she was living in Indiana away from her home in Ohio. Now, Pettipiece is accentuating the positive in light of the debacle.

“I’m happy my family’s all back together," she said. "We sacrificed as a family for me to be there coaching and continuing my coaching career.”

However, Pettipiece noted that her career now has “damage that can’t be reversed" and wonders if news of being exonerated of the charges will change people's perception of her.

“The tough thing is, how do you get out to people that you are innocent? And this damage was done for something so ridiculous," she wondered.

Now that she's cleared to teach again, Pettipiece is considering a different option of building a career as a softball umpire at the collegiate level rather than coaching.

She told the newspaper:

“I’m not sure of the future. For now, I’m going to stay at home and focus on my kids. I’d like to figure out which direction I’m going to go in.”

Latest News

Donald Trump; The Purge: Election Year poster
2024 Election

Trump Sparks Backlash After Proposing 'Purge'-Like 'Violent Day' To End Crime

More from News

Rosie O'Donnell; Sean 'Diddy' Combs
@TheTLCVault/X, TAO Group Hospitality/GettyImages

Clip Of Rosie O'Donnell Jokingly Predicting Diddy Would Go To Prison Resurfaces After His Arrest

A vintage clip of comedian Rosie O'Donnell joking that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was going to prison has resurfaced following news of his indictment last week on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

In 2000, O'Donnell promoted her gig as host of that year's Grammy Awards ceremony by sharing clips of her backstage on her former eponymous talk show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Catherine Zeta-Jone and Michael Douglas
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones Strips Down In Stunning Photo For Michael Douglas' Birthday Gift

Catherine Zeta-Jones presented husband and birthday twin Michael Douglas with "gift option two" after "running out of gift ideas."

And we don't think he minded one bit.

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Vance Blames Car Seat Laws For Deterring Parents From Having Kids In Bonkers Resurfaced Clip

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was criticized after a clip of him claiming that regulations around car seat safety "have driven down the number of babies born" in the United States went viral.

A TikTok video of Vance, posted by user @WhatTheActualKaren, who identifies as "Team Kamala" in her bio, features a clip from his exchange with Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO president Sara Nelson during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing in March 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cash and change
Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Formerly Broke Redditors Explain Which 'Poor People' Hacks They Still Use

Some of us are fortunate enough to be able to say that we are in far better circumstances than we were in a few years ago, perhaps financially or in our career field or in our love life.

But even when life starts to feel a little more abundant, a lot of us still use some of the same hacks we used when we were in a darker place, especially when it comes to saving money if we were poor.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dolly Parton; Miley Cyrus
Access Hollywood, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dolly Parton Just Found Out She's Actually Related To Miley Cyrus—And Her Reaction Is So Pure

Country music icon Dolly Parton had the most pure reaction to hearing she was related to her honorary goddaughter, pop singer Miley Cyrus.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Parton was informed that she and the "Teen Queen" of the 2000s were seventh cousins once removed, according to a DNA test result from Ancestry.com.

Keep ReadingShow less