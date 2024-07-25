Skip to content
Newsmax Tried To Frighten Viewers With 'Harris Facts' Graphics—And It Totally Backfired

Screenshot of Kamala Harris and Newsmax chyron
Newsmax

While the Vice President spoke at her first rally as the presumptive presidential nominee, the rightwing news outlet shared chyrons of 'Harris Facts' meant to scare viewers—but they actually sound amazing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 25, 2024
The far-right outlet Newsmax was widely mocked for trying to frighten viewers by sharing on-screen "Harris Facts" graphics as Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at her first rally as the presumptive presidential nominee.

Harris has generated a whirlwind of attention and is weathering attacks from the right wing since President Joe Biden announced he would drop out of the 2024 race and endorsed her to be his successor.

Harris has also secured the support of a majority of pledged delegates as of Monday night, ensuring she will be the Democratic Party’s nominee. The nomination will be made official when the delegates meet at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19.

But Newsmax shared chyrons meant to scare its viewers, as you can see below.

One of them read:

"Harris Facts: Investigated Fossil Fuel Companies"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Kamala Harris and Newsmax chyronNewsmax

Another read:

"Harris Facts: Supports Massive Corporate Tax Hike"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Kamala Harris and Newsmax chyronNewsmax

Yet another read:

"Harris Facts: Wanted to Cap Rent and Utility Payments"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Kamala Harris and Newsmax chyronNewsmax

And still another read:

"Harris Facts: Backed Tax-Funded Medicare-for-All"

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Kamala Harris and Newsmax chyronNewsmax

Of course, to many people online, these graphics actually made the argument FOR Kamala Harris, and were not scary at all.


Harris earlier appeared at her first rally in Wisconsin as the presumptive Democratic nominee and framed her race against former President Donald Trump as a choice between “freedom” and “chaos.”

When Harris arrived in Milwaukee, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed their support for her during a joint press conference in Washington, DC. Schumer in particular said he'd seen a “surge of enthusiasm from every corner of our party” since Biden’s decision to withdraw.

In fact, Harris raised more than $81 million in 24 hours after officially launching her election campaign, and more than $125 million as of Wednesday.

The significant fundraising haul, which includes contributions to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees, marks the largest 24-hour sum reported by either side in the 2024 campaign. According to Harris' campaign, it is the largest single-day total in U.S. history.

