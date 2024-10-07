Skip to content

Photo Of Elon Musk Awkwardly Jumping Behind Trump At PA Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Matthew Modine Has Hilarious Reaction To Pic Of Him Officiating Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding

Matthew Modine; Millie Bobby Brown
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, shared some photos of his May wedding to Brown on Instagram, one of which revealed that Modine, who played "Papa" to Brown's "Eleven" on the hit Netflix show, officiated the ceremony.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 07, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Matthew Modine officiated Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and the actor left a hilarious comment on a post celebrating the occasion.

Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa," opposite Brown's "Eleven" on Stranger Things, made an appearance on the final slide of Bongiovi's Instagram carousel, standing between the couple as the groom read his vows.

The post was captioned by Bongiovi:

"forever and always, your husband."

You can see the photo below.

@jakebongiovi/Instagram

Modine took to the comments to leave humorous response, writing:

"Amazing."
"Who’s the old guy with a beard?? 🤪❤️🍀"

@jakebongiovi/Instagram

While people on social media loved Modine's funny comment....

@jakebongiovi/Instagram

@jakebongiovi/Instagram

@jakebongiovi/Instagram

... most expressed their delight that he officiated Brown's wedding, and a few became a bit emotional, as well.







Brown also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, writing in the caption of her black-and-white post:

"forever and always, your wife."

Congrats to the happy couple!

