Matthew Modine Has Hilarious Reaction To Pic Of Him Officiating Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding

Matthew Modine officiated Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and the actor left a hilarious comment on a post celebrating the occasion.
Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa," opposite Brown's "Eleven" on Stranger Things, made an appearance on the final slide of Bongiovi's Instagram carousel, standing between the couple as the groom read his vows.
The post was captioned by Bongiovi:
"forever and always, your husband."
You can see the photo below.
@jakebongiovi/Instagram
Modine took to the comments to leave humorous response, writing:
"Amazing."
"Who’s the old guy with a beard?? 🤪❤️🍀"
@jakebongiovi/Instagram
While people on social media loved Modine's funny comment....
... most expressed their delight that he officiated Brown's wedding, and a few became a bit emotional, as well.
Brown also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, writing in the caption of her black-and-white post:
"forever and always, your wife."
Congrats to the happy couple!