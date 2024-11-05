Skip to content

Bernice King Blasts 'Vile' Deepfake Video Of Her Father MLK Jr. Endorsing Trump

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Rally Around James Van Der Beek After He Reveals Private Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

The Dawson's Creek star opened up to People magazine about his battle with colorectal cancer—and why he believes "there's reason for optimism."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Dawson's Creek's James Van Der Beek has officially come forward to announce that he's been coming to terms with his cancer diagnosis in private, and he's now ready to share his diagnosis with the public.

In an interview with People Magazine, Van Der Beek confirmed that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but he felt optimistic.

"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."
"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

The Labor Day actor also shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"'It is cancer…'"
"Each year, approximately two billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them."
"There’s no playbook for how to announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with 'People Magazine' at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."
"I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready."
"Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."
"Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come…"

Fans came forward to show their support for Van Der Beek's diagnosis and honesty about it.











According to current cancer research findings, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. for both men and women.

Though this form of cancer can be fatal, the research surrounding it and the associated medical treatments are incredibly promising, and it stands to reason that Van Der Beek and his family remain hopeful.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Herschel Walker
RSBN

Herschel Walker Dragged After Awkwardly Flubbing Trump’s Name Twice During Rally

When it comes to flubbing names at pivotal moments, nobody is likely to ever top John Travolta calling Idina Menzel "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars.

But if there ever was a contender, it is former Georgia Senate candidate and right-wing lunatic Herschel Walker during his big moment introducing Donald Trump at his Georgia rally on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner
NBC10 Philadelphia

Philadelphia DA Issues Epic Warning To Trump Supporters Ahead Of Election—And People Are Cheering

On the eve of the presidential election, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had people cheering after he issued an important warning to Trump supporters who plan to disrupt voting with violence or intimidation.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he made it clear that his office would crack down on anyone engaging in voter interference—so if they "eff around" they'll definitely "find out" there are serious consequences for such actions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person holding a paper heart that has been set on fire
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Worst Ways They've Ever Gotten Dumped

While we know that not every relationship is destined to last, that knowledge really does nothing to make a breakup easier.

Every breakup is going to be devastating in its own unique way, but some breakups certainly outshine the rest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B; Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Cardi B Epically Blasts Elon Musk After He Called Her A 'Puppet' Of Kamala Harris

Rapper Cardi B, who officially endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, perfectly clapped back at Elon Musk's disparaging remarks about her after she experienced technical difficulty at a rally for Harris held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning "WAP" rapper fully backed Harris with a speech touching on women's rights and healthcare.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two kids playing pillow fight
Allen Taylor/Unsplash

Parents Break Down Which Secrets They Think Their Kids Are Hiding From Them

Mischievous kids think they can pull a fast one and fool their parents about anything. Most of the time, however, their lies are exposed and appropriate punishments are dealt.

Though their so-called "innocence" of youth gets them off the hook, their adorableness only gets them so far.

Keep ReadingShow less