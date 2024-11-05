Fans Rally Around James Van Der Beek After He Reveals Private Cancer Battle

Dawson's Creek's James Van Der Beek has officially come forward to announce that he's been coming to terms with his cancer diagnosis in private, and he's now ready to share his diagnosis with the public.
In an interview with People Magazine, Van Der Beek confirmed that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but he felt optimistic.
"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."
"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
The Labor Day actor also shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"'It is cancer…'"
"Each year, approximately two billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them."
"There’s no playbook for how to announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with 'People Magazine' at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."
"I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready."
"Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."
"Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come…"
Fans came forward to show their support for Van Der Beek's diagnosis and honesty about it.
According to current cancer research findings, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. for both men and women.
Though this form of cancer can be fatal, the research surrounding it and the associated medical treatments are incredibly promising, and it stands to reason that Van Der Beek and his family remain hopeful.