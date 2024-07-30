Skip to content

Boebert Tried To Fact-Check Buttigieg After Trump Pulled Out Of Debate—And It Did Not End Well For Her

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

US Rugby Star Ilona Maher Destroys Troll Who Tried To Mock Her For Having A Higher BMI

Ilona Maher playing rugby; TikTok screenshot of Ilona Maher
Michael Steele/Getty Images; @ilonamaher/TikTok

Maher responded on TikTok to a weight-shaming comment about her BMI, and perfectly laid out exactly why that measure of weight isn't helpful for athletes.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 30, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Ilona Maher is absolutely destroying people on the pitch.

She's fierce off the pitch, too, with the latest encounter being a body-shaming social media troll.

The U.S. Olympic rugby player had a mic-drop response for a commenter on TikTok who wrote about the three-time All-American:

“I bet that person has a 30% BMI [body-mass index].”

Maher took to the platform to directly address what was intended as an insult.

“Hi, thank you for this comment."
“I think you were trying to roast me, but this is actually a fact.”

She added that her BMI is around 30 percent, “29.3, to be exact."

Maher continued:

“I’ve been considered overweight my whole life."

She recalled a moment in high school when she saw on a physical form that she was considered overweight.

“I was so embarrassed to turn that in and have that written there."
“My whole life I’ve been this way.”

But then Maher said that through conversations with her dietitian, she realized that her BMI only gives her one piece of information and has nothing to do with her performance or health.

“I go off facts, and not just what pops up [in my mind]... like you do."
“We talked about BMI, and we talked about how it’s really not helpful for athletes.”
“BMI doesn’t tell you what I can do. It doesn’t tell you what I can do on the field. How fit I am. It’s just a couple of numbers put together."
“It doesn’t tell you how much muscle I have, or anything like that.”

She epically ended her PSA:

“I do have a BMI of 30. I am considered overweight."
“But alas, I’m going to the Olympics — and you’re not.”

Maher perfectly captioned her video:

"As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I'm gonna keep clapping back."

You can watch below.

@ilonamaher

As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back

Viewers of Maher's TikTok appreciated that she laid out the facts.

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

They were, however, especially grateful for the troll-ending burn.

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

@ilonamaher/TikTok

Maher and the U.S. women's rugby team made it all the way to the semi-finals before being knocked out by the defending Olympic champions, New Zealand.

The team later upset Australia 14-12 to take home the bronze, the first ever rugby medal for the Unites States.

Congrats on a stellar run. We're looking forward to next season... and more content!

Latest News

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

J.D. Vance; New York City Department of Sanitation
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; GHI-Plexi Images/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

NYC Sanitation Trolls JD Vance With Perfectly-Timed Tweet About Discarded Couches

After the now-debunked rumor that former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance once made love to his couch went viral, the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) came in with the perfect tweet.

Social media has been flooded with jokes and memes suggesting that Vance once engaged in a sexual act with couch cushions. The viral claim that Vance wrote about having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is untrue.

Keep ReadingShow less
White Dudes for Harris logo; Elon Musk
@Dudes4Harris/X; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk Called Out After White Dudes For Harris X Account Was Suspended

After the hugely successful White Dudes for Kamala Harris mobilization call on Monday, the group's X account, @Dudes4Harris, was mysteriously suspended, prompting many to call out the platform's owner, billionaire Elon Musk, for his hypocrisy.

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," has repeatedly insisted that Twitter needs to go private if it wants to become a platform for free speech, though he has repeatedly come under fire for silencing his critics and spreading misinformation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bob the Cap Catcher
@NBCOlympics / X

Man In Speedo Gets Epic Nickname After Retrieving Lost Swim Cap Following Olympic Race

Move over Simone Biles and Sha'carri Richardson, there's a new star at the Paris Olympics—and he's not even competing.

A man in a very colorful Speedo has become an unlikely star at the Olympic Games after retrieving a swim cap from the bottom of the pool.

Keep ReadingShow less
Celine Dion performing at Olympics opening ceremony
Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images

Celine Dion Shares Joyful Post After Emotional Performance At Olympics Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion took to Instagram to share she was "so full of joy" after performing at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

The five-time Grammy winner posted three photos: one of her making a heart with her hands, a zoomed-out image of her performing at the Eiffel Tower and a picture of a flag with her name written on it in which the "o" in Dion was replaced with Olympic rings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man in a hoodie with his face in his hands
Christian Erfurt /Unsplash

People Divulge The Dumbest Mistake They've Ever Made At Work

Let's face it, we all make mistakes in the workplace.

Even those of us who've maintained high positions or veterans of a specific business have at one time made an innocent slip-up after the repetition of a task became ingrained in our bodies.

Keep ReadingShow less