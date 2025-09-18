Baker Goes Viral After Turning Online Troll's Hateful Comment Into A Delicious Ice Cream Cake

Typically, it's best to take the high road. But every once in a while, revenge is sweet.
Though it's hard to imagine someone hating on a bakery or an ice cream shop, the owner of Modern Cone has had multiple haters of her Michigan-based ice cream shop, with the stars of the show being their ice cream cones and waffle chips.
Recently, the owner of Modern Cone decided to make the most of the hate comments and start a new series on TikTok called "hate cakes."
The first hater who had a hate cake modeled after them was a TikToker named Madelyn, who said that she needed to unfollow Modern Cone because the owner was "so annoying." In response, the owner created a simple vanilla cake with vanilla ice cream, stating that the commenter deserved a boring cake.
But the hake cake that went truly viral was based on a commenter named Jessica, who the Modern Cone owner claimed had been bothering her for over a year.
"For over a year, she has left more than 50 hate comments across my TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram."
"And it's not just random. Jessica hates everything."
"Positive review, she's hating. Funny video, she's hating. I breathe, she's hating."
According to the owner, Jessica wanted other people to hate the business, too.
"She's so obsessed, she even jumps into local Facebook groups and attacks positive comments about our store."
"Someone says they like what I do, and there she is, trying to tear it down."
"That's not hate. That's full-blown obsession."
The owner had even tried to discuss Jessica's concerns with her, but she refused to interact directly.
"What's even funnier is that when I respond to her comments, she never replies back."
"Classic move. She talks a lot of sh*t but runs when I call her out."
"Jessica also claims that I'm super mean in person, but here's the thing: we have never met. I have never even served her. So that's just more made-up drama from someone who clearly has too much time on their hands."
But the owner decided to put a positive spin on this through the hate cake series.
"But the best part is that every hateful comment she leaves pushes my content further. More views, more sales, more exposure."
"She's literally funding this Hate Cake series."
"So, Jessica, thanks for the free promotion. I know you'll see this, because you never miss a post. You hate me, but you just can't quit. And that's what I call a full-blown obsession."
You can watch the video here:
This one is for Jessica girllllll ❤️ #moderncone #icecreamshop #icecreamcake #hatecomments
Fellow TikTokers imagined Jessica's reaction to seeing the Hate Cake video.
Some also referenced Netflix's new documentary, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, which chronicles the story of a mother using a fake identity to bully her own child.
Since the hate cake video was posted, Jessica has remained radio silent. The Modern Cone owner alleges that Jessica must have either been using a troll account and closed it, or otherwise blocked her business on all of her social media platforms, because all of her past negative comments were gone.
Though Jessica remains a bit of a mystery, at least a sweet treat came out of all that hateful comment history.
