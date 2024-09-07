Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Man's Poignant Message On T-Shirt About Wife's Dementia Is Giving TikTok All The Feels

Screenshots of Jim and Maureen from @manlyobserver's Instagram post
@manlyobserver/Instagram

TikToker @kepoxia_cdrama shared a video of a man's message to strangers about his wife's dementia—and the loving gesture has tugged at viewers' heartstrings.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 07, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Whether or not you've seen The Notebook movie starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel by the same name, you've likely heard about the premise of the film, which is now a popular trope in romance novels: a husband reminding his wife, who has dementia, of who he is and that he loves her, every day for the rest of her life.

Seeing this trope in action in real life seems like it would be a few-and-far-between event, so it seems only fitting that TikToker @kepoxia_cdrama, who loves posting about romantic tropes and scenes from TV dramas, would experience it.

While out on a walk, the TikToker noticed a man pushing someone in a wheelchair while wearing a bright yellow t-shirt.

The t-shirt read:

"My beautiful wife has dementia. Please say 'hello' to her."

The TikToker was incredibly moved by the husband's gesture.

"The most lovely scene I’ve seen on that beautiful Saturday morning."
"Bless your soul for being such a lovely husband, sir!"

You can watch the video:

@kepoxia_cdrama

The most lovely scene i’ve seen on that beautiful Saturday morning. Bless your soul for being such a lovely husband, sir! #companionship #relationshipgoals #goldencouple #dementiaawareness #dementia

Fellow TikTokers were flooded with emotions over the husband's kind gesture.

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

@kepoxia_cdrama/TikTok

Seeing the post brought smiles to viewers' faces as it showed that a happy elderly couple—and the husband's excellent t-shirt game—were still going strong.

Earlier in 2024, husband Jim was approached by the Manly Observer in Sydney, Australia, to talk about the t-shirt that he wore in a variety of colors while out walking with his wife, Maureen.

After hearing many reports of seeing the couple on walks, going from Queenscliff to Shelly Beach multiple times per week, the publication had to hear Jim and Maureen's backstory. It did not disappoint.

Jim and Maureen had married young and had their first date at Queenscliff Beach, where Jim walks Maureen several times per week. They also frequently go to their favorite cafe, and they had their 55th anniversary earlier this year.

Back in 2020, Maureen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. In 2021, she had to be admitted to the hospital due to the extent of her condition. It was at that time that Jim was told that Maureen would not survive the weekend.

Fortunately, the doctors were wrong, and Jim has done everything he can since then to remind his wife that he loves her, to show her the places they've been throughout their incredible life together, and to ensure that she does not feel forgotten in the community she grew up in, despite her diagnosis.

Jim confided:

"Every day when I come to the beach, we walk down to Queenscliff, and I remind her that this is where we first held hands. But she doesn’t understand.”

Not being a social media user, Jim originally agreed to the Manly Observer interview because he wanted to make this point:

“I’m no expert, but as I walk along Manly Beach, I’ve been doing it for four years, I noticed a lot of people with some sort of handicap or were walking with a carer that looked lonely."
"I’ll go up to them and say hello, to have a chat to them and I think more people should do that and just notice the people around them.”

You can watch the full interview here:

It's so heartwarming to know that there is love like this in the world and that Jim is so committed to his wife knowing about their life together.

But the way that he does not want her to feel forgotten is especially sweet, and hopefully people seeing his t-shirt and hearing about his story will remind them that people with these kinds of medical diagnoses are still people who want to connect just as much as anyone else.

Latest News

More from Trending

Kamala Harris; Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images; @KamalaHQ/X

Kamala Harris Rips JD Vance For Saying School Shootings Are 'A Fact Of Life'

After four people were killed in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign shamed former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance for calling the gun violence epidemic a "fact of life."

Vance was asked by a CNN reporter at a Phoenix, Arizona event to elaborate on his policy proposals for ending school shootings and gave the following response that also called for strengthened security measures in public schools:

Keep ReadingShow less
J.D. Vance
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed For Wildly Out-Of-Touch Solution For Lowering The Cost Of Daycare

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was slammed for offering a wildly out-of-touch solution for lowering high daycare costs—suggesting that people should simply make extended family members watch their children.

During a Turning Point Action event in Mesa, Arizona, Wednesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk asked Vance the following question:

Keep ReadingShow less
woman holding white labeled plastic bottle
Christiann Koepke on Unsplash

People Explain Why They Stopped Supporting A Company They Once Liked

As we get older our tastes can change.

I don't use the shampoo or soap I used when I was younger or enjoy all the same foods or beverages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rebecca Cheptegei
Ferenc ISZA/AFP/Getty Images

Tributes Pour In For Olympic Marathoner Who Died After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Tributes have been pouring in for Ugandan Olympic marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei following her tragic death.

The sports community and fans all over the world are mourning the loss of Cheptegei, who competed in Paris just last month, finishing 44th, after she succumbed to injuries sustained when her boyfriend reportedly set her on fire following an argument over land.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Adam Kinzinger; Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Adam Kinzinger Just Described Trump's 'Pungent' Body Odor In Way Too Much Detail—And Eww

Former Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger revealed that former President Donald Trump's body odor is so "pungent" that it's impossible not to notice.

This prompted Kimmel to ask the following question:

Keep ReadingShow less