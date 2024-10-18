Kamala Harris Bluntly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Hecklers With Epic Troll For The Ages

After some of former President Donald Trump's supporters heckled Vice President Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin rally, she bluntly shut them down with a hilarious dig at the size of Trump's rallies.
Speaking at a rally in the city of La Crosse, Wisconsin about Trump's support for abortion bans, Harris was quick-witted with her jab about crowd-size:
"Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."
The crowd cheered.
Trump previously claimed Harris used artificial intelligence to make the crowd at a campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan, appear larger than it was, a statement that was swiftly debunked.
He was recently asked if he was bothered by the size of the crowds that attended Harris's campaign rallies in Philadelphia and Detroit and he responded by attacking the press and insisting that Harris had scarcely more than 2,000 attendees at those events:
"It's so dishonest, the press, and here's a great example. I had in Michigan recently 25,000 people. 25,000 people and we couldn't get them in. In Harrisburg, we had 25,000 people and 20,000 people couldn't get in. We had so many. Nobody ever mentions that."
"When she gets 1,500 people—and I saw it yesterday on ABC when they said the crowd was so big—I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That's why I'm always saying, 'Turn around,' and let me tell you, I'm so glad you asked that."
Trump later claimed the crowd that came to hear him speak ahead of the January 6 insurrection was the largest he had ever addressed, drawing a comparison to the crowd that gathered for the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
None of which is true, of course. The fact is, Harris regularly attracts more than 10,000 attendees to her rallies while Trump regularly speaks to half-full venues. It is clearly getting under Donald's skin.