Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris had her supporters cracking up after she slipped in another shady dig at former President Donald Trump's rally crowd sizes during an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.
Harris sat down for the interview two weeks after she and Trump met for this election cycle's first—and likely only—presidential debate between the two of them ahead of November's general election. The event marked the first time Harris had ever actually met Trump in person and observers widely agreed she won it.
Trump unraveled early during the debate after Harris suggested his rallies are so boring that his own supporters are leaving them, which of course miffed a man with a historic obsession with crowd sizes who earlier this month said it's "virtually impossible" to speak at rallies so long without anyone leaving.
Rather than talk about policy—which his GOP allies have begged him to do for weeks—Trump spent minutes of valuable airtime defending the entertainment value of his rallies, at one point saying:
"She said people start leaving. People don't go to her rallies. There's no reason to go, and the people that do go, she's busing them in and paying them to be there. And then showing them in a different light. So, she can't talk about that."
So during her sitdown interview with Ruhle on Wednesday, Harris decided to get another dig in at Trump saying:
"Donald Trump made a lot of promises that he did not meet and actually broke. ... His policies that are [about] putting tens to hundreds of percent tariffs."
Then she went in:
"Part of the challenge, and I agree it's a challenge, to earning the vote of everybody is reminding people of facts, regardless of what someone says at a small rally somewhere."
She concluded:
"I think that's really important and that's part of what I'm doing in this campaign, is to remind people, like here in Pittsburgh, about the reality of who has stood for union labor, who stands for American manufacturing, who stands for American jobs."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
People totally caught the dig about crowd sizes—and knew it would get under Trump's skin.
Trump previously claimed Harris used artificial intelligence to make the crowd at a campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan, appear larger than it was, a statement that was swiftly debunked.
He was recently asked if he was bothered by the size of the crowds that attended Harris campaign rallies in Philadelphia and Detroit and he responded by attacking the press and insisting that Harris had scarcely more than 2,000 attendees at those events:
"It's so dishonest, the press, and here's a great example. I had in Michigan recently 25,000 people. 25,000 people and we couldn't get them in. In Harrisburg, we had 25,000 people and 20,000 people couldn't get in. We had so many. Nobody ever mentions that."
"When she gets 1,500 people—and I saw it yesterday on ABC when they said the crowd was so big—I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That's why I'm always saying, 'Turn around,' and let me tell you, I'm so glad you asked that."
Trump later claimed the crowd that came to hear him speak ahead of the January 6 insurrection was the largest he had ever addressed, drawing a comparison to the crowd that gathered for the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
He claimed "they said he had a million people but I had 25,000 people and when you look at the exact same picture—and everything's the same because it was the fountains, the whole thing all the way back from Lincoln to Washington—and you look at it, you look at the picture of his crowd, my crowd, we actually had more people."
The Harris campaign later took him to task for these statements, noting that he "hasn't campaigned all week" and "isn't going to a single swing state this week." The campaign added that "facts were hard to track and harder to find in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago meltdown this afternoon."