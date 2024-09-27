Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Vice President sat down with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss a wide range of issues—and couldn't help but troll the size of Trump's MAGA rallies.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 27, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President Kamala Harris had her supporters cracking up after she slipped in another shady dig at former President Donald Trump's rally crowd sizes during an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

Harris sat down for the interview two weeks after she and Trump met for this election cycle's first—and likely only—presidential debate between the two of them ahead of November's general election. The event marked the first time Harris had ever actually met Trump in person and observers widely agreed she won it.

Trump unraveled early during the debate after Harris suggested his rallies are so boring that his own supporters are leaving them, which of course miffed a man with a historic obsession with crowd sizes who earlier this month said it's "virtually impossible" to speak at rallies so long without anyone leaving.

Rather than talk about policy—which his GOP allies have begged him to do for weeks—Trump spent minutes of valuable airtime defending the entertainment value of his rallies, at one point saying:

"She said people start leaving. People don't go to her rallies. There's no reason to go, and the people that do go, she's busing them in and paying them to be there. And then showing them in a different light. So, she can't talk about that."

So during her sitdown interview with Ruhle on Wednesday, Harris decided to get another dig in at Trump saying:

"Donald Trump made a lot of promises that he did not meet and actually broke. ... His policies that are [about] putting tens to hundreds of percent tariffs."

Then she went in:

"Part of the challenge, and I agree it's a challenge, to earning the vote of everybody is reminding people of facts, regardless of what someone says at a small rally somewhere."

She concluded:

"I think that's really important and that's part of what I'm doing in this campaign, is to remind people, like here in Pittsburgh, about the reality of who has stood for union labor, who stands for American manufacturing, who stands for American jobs."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

People totally caught the dig about crowd sizes—and knew it would get under Trump's skin.


Trump previously claimed Harris used artificial intelligence to make the crowd at a campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan, appear larger than it was, a statement that was swiftly debunked.

He was recently asked if he was bothered by the size of the crowds that attended Harris campaign rallies in Philadelphia and Detroit and he responded by attacking the press and insisting that Harris had scarcely more than 2,000 attendees at those events:

"It's so dishonest, the press, and here's a great example. I had in Michigan recently 25,000 people. 25,000 people and we couldn't get them in. In Harrisburg, we had 25,000 people and 20,000 people couldn't get in. We had so many. Nobody ever mentions that."
"When she gets 1,500 people—and I saw it yesterday on ABC when they said the crowd was so big—I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That's why I'm always saying, 'Turn around,' and let me tell you, I'm so glad you asked that."

Trump later claimed the crowd that came to hear him speak ahead of the January 6 insurrection was the largest he had ever addressed, drawing a comparison to the crowd that gathered for the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

He claimed "they said he had a million people but I had 25,000 people and when you look at the exact same picture—and everything's the same because it was the fountains, the whole thing all the way back from Lincoln to Washington—and you look at it, you look at the picture of his crowd, my crowd, we actually had more people."

The Harris campaign later took him to task for these statements, noting that he "hasn't campaigned all week" and "isn't going to a single swing state this week." The campaign added that "facts were hard to track and harder to find in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago meltdown this afternoon."

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Woman covering face with one hand out of embarrassment
tabitha turner/Unsplash

Scandalous Yet Funny Secrets People Are Keeping From Their Partners

Couples who've been together a long time reach a point in their relationship where nothing is sacred, and they think they know everything about the other person.

With long-earned trust and devotion to one another, there are no secrets.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Mark Robinson
@Acyn/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump Was Asked If He'll 'Pull' Mark Robinson Endorsement After Scandal—And His Response Is Peak Trump

Former President Donald Trump was criticized for playing dumb when asked if he'll "pull" his endorsement of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in the wake of revelations about Robinson's racial and sexual comments.

Robinson—who polls show trails behind Democratic nominee Josh Stein, the current Attorney General—pledged last week to stay in the governor's race despite a CNN report alleging he made explicit racial and sexual comments on an online message board, stating he won’t be pushed out by "salacious tabloid lies."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Steve Jakubowski on Jeopardy!
ABC

A 'Hot Priest' Just Went Viral After Competing On 'Jeopardy!'—And Viewers Are Fanning Themselves

Jeopardy! fans enjoyed some serious eye candy when 29-year-old Father Steve Jakubowski, a Catholic priest from Austin, Texas, appeared on the program and had everyone swooning.

Jakubowski was one of the three contestants on the trivia game show’s September 19th episode, and was quite the sight in his priestly robes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of James Talarico; Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
@jamestalarico/X; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Democrat Lays Out How Trump & Vance Would React If They 'Met Jesus Today'—And Yep, That Tracks

Texas State Democratic Representative James Talarico laid out in a powerful speech how former President Donald Trump, his running mate J.D. Vance, and Christian nationalists are the antithesis of Jesus Christ—and pointed out how they'd likely react if they were to meet him today.

Despite his adultery, dishonesty, criminal behavior, and other personal shortcomings, Trump claims to be a Christian and has actively sought the support of the evangelical community. He has delivered on his pledges to appoint conservative Christian judges to senior positions, a move that has been instrumental in restricting women’s reproductive rights and solidifying his base.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @sundayfunday74
@sundayfunday74/TikTok

TikToker Sounds Off After Hearing Ad In Arizona Telling Women To Let Husbands 'Vote For Your Household'

TikToker @sundayfunday sounded the alarm in a viral video, recounting the moment she heard an ad in the bathroom during a recent Arizona Cardinals game encouraging women to let their husbands "vote for your household" instead of casting their own votes.

She recalled:

Keep ReadingShow less