Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kamala Harris Throws Not-So-Subtle Shade At Trump With January 6 Video

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
@VP/X; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ahead of the certification of the 2024 election results on January 6, Kamala Harris released a video that sure sounded like major shade at Donald Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Ahead of today's certification of the 2024 election results, Vice President Kamala Harris affirmed her commitment to the peaceful transfer of power—though her video sure sounded like she was throwing some major shade at President-elect Donald Trump.

In her video, she says that "our democracy can be fragile," a remark that appears to refer to the January 6 insurrection—the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen—on the fourth anniversary of the attack.

She shared her video to X and included the following caption:

"Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people."

In the video itself, she says:

"The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny."
"Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional duty as vice president of the United States to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation, one I will uphold, guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people."
"As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile, and it is up to, then, each one of us to stand up for our most cherished principles. And to make sure that in America, our government always remains of the people, by the people, and for the people."
"May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America."

You can see her video below.

And many saw what she was putting down, noting that unlike the president-elect, Harris is actually committed to upholding democratic principles.


This time, the certification took place without incident, although security at the Capitol had been significantly heightened.

Unlike Trump in 2020, Harris did not dispute her loss in November, and unlike the Republicans following the 2020 election, Democrats in Congress raised no objections during the counting of the Electoral College votes.

One by one, lawmakers from both parties stood to declare the votes “regular in form and authentic,” with no challenges raised. The only hint of partisanship came in the form of applause: Republicans cheered after the counting of states won by Trump and gave a standing ovation when he secured a majority, while Democrats clapped for Harris’s states and rose to applaud when her total electoral votes were announced.

Amid all this, there were reminders of the attack given that the Capitol was heavily secured, surrounded by tall black metal fencing, and reinforced by federal, state, and local security forces. For the first time, the day was classified as a “national special security event” by the Department of Homeland Security.

Latest News

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
Trending

People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

More from News/2024-election

Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

Lara Trump's Gripe About Dems Trying To 'Thwart' Trump's Transition Is Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized for hypocrisy after she baselessly accused Democrats of "lying" about wanting a "smooth and peaceful transition" in a rant on Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's election win, smiling widely when the vote total reached the threshold declaring Trump the next president and when she received a standing ovation from her party as her vote total was announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Demi Moore's family celebrating her win; Demi Moore
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram; Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore's Daughters' Real-Time Reaction To Her Winning A Golden Globe Is Everything

Actor Demi Moore's daughters warmed social media users' hearts with their reaction to their mother winning a Golden Globe for her career comeback role in The Substance, with a viral video showing how they couldn't contain their excitement after her big win.

Moore won her Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the body horror film, making her achievement all the more remarkable given that horror films normally do not make such a splash on the awards circuit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nelly Furtado
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nelly Furtado Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Self-Love' With Empowering Bikini Pics

Anyone who paid attention to the top songs in the early 2000s likely remembers Nelly Furtado and her catchy, self-empowering song "I'm Like a Bird."

The Canadian singer and songwriter quickly caught fame and has sold more than 45 million records to date, and in 2017, it was believed she had "only flown away" because of her discomfort with the intensity of the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Smith; Keanu Reeves starring as Neo in 'The Matrix'
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith Sparks Rumors He'll Be Starring In A 'Matrix' Sequel After Sharing Cryptic Video

We're all human here, and sometimes, we can't help but imagine what might have been.

A long-standing bit of gossip from Hollywood is that I, Robot's Will Smith turned down the opportunity to star in The Matrix, believing that the film Wild, Wild West was a better fit for his film presence, not to mention his inaccurate prediction that his film would be more successful than the franchise that would cast Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bruce Fischer and Kamala Harris
C-SPAN

GOP Senator's Husband Ripped For Refusing To Shake Harris's Hand At Swearing-In Ceremony

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce went viral after refusing to shake the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris—or even look at her—during his wife's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The exchange proceeded routinely, with Harris leading Senator Fischer in the oath of office. Fischer recited the oath, and the two shook hands as Harris thanked her for her contributions. However, when Harris turned to greet Bruce Fischer, saying, "May I extend congratulations to you?" and extending her hand, he declined to shake it, only saying, "Thank you," before averting his gaze.

Keep ReadingShow less