Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump After Supporters Behind Him At Rally Keep Walking Out

During the first and possibly only presidential debate between Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump on September 10, VP Harris struck a nerve when she pointed out that MAGA rally attendees were often seen leaving while Trump was still speaking.
She surmised it might be the result of "exhaustion and boredom" due to Trump’s rambling, often incoherent, 90+ minute speeches.
Trump, of course, vehemently denied anyone left his rallies early.
It's a well-known fact the former President is obsessed with crowd size, but apparently he's equally triggered by the knowledge his fans just aren't that into him.
But the Harris-Walz campaign found video that proved otherwise and shared it on September 16.
Proving it wasn't an isolated incident, Kamala HQ—the Harris-Walz rapid response account across social media platforms—shared footage from Trump’s Sunday MAGA rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.
This time they added the closing credits music from Curb Your Enthusiasm and tagged Trump.
On Threads, Truth Social and X, the video was captioned:
"They’re leaving [Donald Trump] 🥱"
@KamalaHQ/Truth Social
On Instagram and TikTok, the video included the text:
"Trump rally attendees can't get away fast enough 😬"
"[CONFUSED RAMBLING]"
As well as the caption:
"embarassing lol"
Kamala HQ wasn't the only account to notice the exodus.
People shared their appreciation for the Kamala HQ posts.
Drag entertainer Jackie Beat shared her own theory on why crowds were bailing early.
@KamalaHQ/Instagram
@KamalaHQ/Threads
@KamalaHQ/Instagram
@KamalaHQ/Threads
@KamalaHQ/Threads
@KamalaHQ/Instagram
@KamalaHQ/Threads
@KamalaHQ/Instagram
@KamalaHQ/Instagram
@KamalaHQ/Instagram
Comedian Josh Johnson joked about Trump’s reaction to Harris pointing out his inability to keep his rally goers entertained.
If Trump sees the Kamala HQ posts—which will be hard to miss since he's tagged on each one—someone is probably going to be cleaning ketchup off a wall today.