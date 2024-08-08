Skip to content
Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls 'Feeble' Trump After He Rants About Rally Crowd Sizes

During a press conference from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump ranted about Kamala Harris's rally crowd sizes, and the Harris campaign pounced.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh Mochizuki Aug 08, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign trolled former Republican President Donald Trump and GOP nominee with a social media post calling him "feeble" after his meltdown over rally crowd sizes at today's press conference.

The first-ever federally convicted ex-President held an emergency press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday amidst Harris's surging poll numbers.

During his hour-long “general news conference”, Trump fielded questions from reporters and gave an unhinged rant regurgitating familiar talking points, including his defense of stripping away women's rights, his concern for "criminals" crossing our borders, and his perpetuating lies about "post-birth abortions."

One topic that really got him revved up was the media's tendency to repeatedly overlook the "record" crowd attendance at his rallies. He claimed that his rally crowds were significantly larger than those packing this week's Harris-Walz rallies.

In response, the Harris campaign's KamalaHQ X account shared a snippet from Trump's press conference with a perfectly trolling caption.

They wrote:

"A feeble Trump holds a press conference to lie and yell about his noticeably smaller rally crowd sizes."


Social media users were enjoying watching Trump scrambling over his waning relevancy amidst Harris's gaining momentum and popularity in the election.














According to a new Marquette Law School Poll, 52% of registered voters were in favor of Harris while Trump was the choice of 48%.

Harris and Walz are currently out on the campaign trail barnstorming swing states while Trump sits at home, with only one campaign event planned this week in reliably red Montana.

Harris and Walz have held rallies in Philadelphia, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit this week with large turnouts, presumably leading to Trump's panic attack.

After they head next to Phoneix and Las Vegas, the Democratic duo will have managed to make five of the six swing states that could determine who ultimately makes it to the White House.

Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Kamala Harris Interrupts Rallygoers' 'Lock Him Up' Chants With Critical Reminder About Trump

