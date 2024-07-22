Nikki Haley's Blunt 'Election' Prediction Comes Back To Haunt Trump After Biden Drops Out

Earlier this year, South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley made a blunt prediction about which political party would win this year's election, a statement that has garnered more attention since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
At 81, Biden faced increasing concerns within his party about his age and capacity to serve another term, along with fears of a potential loss to former President Donald Trump—who is 78—in November. In his announcement, Biden backed Harris as the Democratic nominee to replace him, calling it "the best decision I’ve made."
On the heels of that announcement, a video resurfaced showing Haley making the following remarks shortly after news organizations called the New Hampshire Republican primary in favor of Trump:
"Most Americans do not want a rematch between Biden and Trump. The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the one who wins this election."
Although Biden and Trump are of similar ages, 67% of Americans feel Biden is too old to serve as president, whereas only 37% say the same about Trump, according to a Gallup poll conducted last month ahead of Biden's underwhelming performance during the first presidential debate.
Notably, this sentiment is consistent with earlier Gallup polls, which revealed that just 31% of Americans are willing to vote for a presidential candidate over 80 years old, while 63% are willing to support a candidate over 70.
And now with Trump the only 80-ish-old candidate left in the race, many feel Haley not only called it but inadvertently gave Democrats a boost.
Haley's past remarks are all the more telling given she previously questioned Trump's cognitive function.
In January, shortly before she dropped out of the presidential race, Trump challenged Haley to an "aptitude test" after Haley said Trump is “not as sharp” as he “used to be" because he appeared to mix her up with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi during a campaign event in New Hampshire.
Haley in the past has said presidential candidates over the age of 75 should only be allowed to campaign if they pass cognitive assessments, a call she appears to have dropped now that she's given the 78-year-old Trump her official endorsement.