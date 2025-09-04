Skip to content

Black comedian stirs controversy in whiteface

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bizarre Photo Of Frito-Lay Truck That Crashed Into A Creek Inspires Hilarious Jokes

A Frito-Lay truck plunged into a Crescent City canyon along State Route 199.
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

The Crescent City Police Department in California sparked a flurry of jokes and reactions after sharing a photo of a Frito-Lay truck that crashed into a creek.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 04, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Crescent City is famous for coastal views, historic lighthouses, and now—apparently—a Frito-Lay truck that tried to audition for The Fast and the Furious: Snack Drift.

Last week in California, a truck loaded with chips yeeted itself more than 100 feet into a creek along the Smith River in Crescent City on State Route 199—the notoriously dramatic highway between Crescent City and Grants Pass, Oregon—known for hairpin turns, cliffs with no chill, and canyon drops that look like Mario Kart designed them after three Red Bulls.

The Crescent City Police Department posted a photo of the wreck with the caption:

"Expect intermittent closures with delays up to 20 minutes as crews recover a 'Frito Lay' box truck involved in yesterday's crash."

That’s one way to say, "We found a truck full of snacks in the river, but don’t worry—officers are already securing the evidence one bag at a time."

And the chipwreck photo op? Right this way:

State Route 199 isn’t exactly new to drama; locals say crashes are practically a weekly special on the twisting highway, which has a reputation for sending unlucky cars (and now snack trucks) on unwanted scenic tours into the canyon below. It’s gorgeous, sure, but also basically California’s version of Final Destination on wheels.

Drivers faced delays Thursday as crews investigated, while the truck’s driver somehow walked away with only minor injuries—probably now the only man alive who can say, ‘I survived a Lay’slide.’

Curt Cooter, owner of Cooter’s Towing in Brookings, Oregon, stumbled on the wreck during his lunch-hour commute. There it was: a bright yellow delivery truck sprawled across the canyon floor like the set piece from a low-budget action sequel that never made it past test screenings.

After the truck’s Doritos Extreme descent, Cooter told SFGATE:

“I don’t understand why there’s no guardrail there.”

Neither do we, Curt, and neither does that poor truck.

Cooter says he’s logged more than a million miles on the 199 and admits the road still leaves drivers “scared to death.” Honestly, after this, who can blame them?

CHP spokesperson Pete Gonzalez identified the very lucky driver as 57-year-old David Doering of Crescent City. He fell roughly 150 feet around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday near Mile Marker 8.5. No drugs, no alcohol, no storm. Just one truck, one canyon, and gravity with the assist.

Looking at the viral photo of that glowing yellow truck perched in the canyon, even Cooter had to admit:

“It looks fake.”

And the internet reacted exactly like drivers crawling past a crash site—couldn’t stop rubbernecking, even if the only spill was the dusty crumbs from the bottom of a Frito-Lay bag.










By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes were reopened, though Caltrans warned of more 20-minute delays on Thursday as investigators worked the scene and crews performed emergency tree trimming.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and, if nothing else, Crescent City just added “snack canyon” to its tourist brochure.

Latest News

Robin Wright
Celebrities

'House Of Cards' Star Robin Wright Explains Why She's Leaving The U.S.: 'America Is A Sh*tshow'

Person resting in a hospital bed
Trending

People Who Woke Up From A Coma Describe What It Really Felt Like

Luigi Mangione
Trending

Shein uses Luigi Mangione's likeness

Abby Lee Miller; Jimmy Fallon
Entertainment

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Leaves Hilariously Bizarre Comment Under Jimmy Fallon's Sweet Family Photo

More from Trending

Gavin Newsom and Jesse Watters
Fox News

Newsom Epically Claps Back After Jesse Watters Asks Why He Doesn't Imitate Trump's 'Policies'

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you've like seen one of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom's epic social media takedowns of Donald Trump.

Using Trump's own, uh, let's say "unique" posting style, Newsom has gone viral again and again for his perfect mockery and callouts of the President.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thomas Massie; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Calls Out White House For Claiming Push To Release Epstein Files Is A 'Hostile Act'

On Tuesday, Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie defied the MAGA minions of his own party when he moved to force a House of Representatives floor vote to compel the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release additional files in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie filed a discharge petition, which bypasses the usual process for bringing a measure to a vote so long as at least half the House members sign in support of the petition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joseph Ladapo
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MAGA Florida Surgeon General Likens Vaccine Mandates To 'Slavery' In Unhinged Speech

In remarks announcing that Florida will work to eliminate all vaccine mandates, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the state's Surgeon General, claimed that every mandate is "wrong" and went so far as to compare them to the actual enslavement of Black Americans.

Ladapo spoke as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the creation of a state-level Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission, modeled on federal initiatives promoted by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Megan Varner/Getty Images

Vance Gets Brutal Reminder After Accusing Media Of 'Lying' About Trump Being On His 'Deathbed'

Vice President JD Vance was called out after accusing media outlets of claiming that President Donald Trump was dying after he wasn't seen for three days even though no reputable media sources had published reports saying so.

Last week, rumors swirled that Trump was on his deathbed after he wasn't seen for several days and the White House cancelled his public appearances, a development that fueled speculation in large part because of Trump's recent health problems, which include a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and sightings of a harsh bruise on his hand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nigel Farage; Jared Moskowitz

Dem Rep. Brings Receipts After Right-Wing UK Politician Claims He Has 'No Opinion' On Epstein Files Release

British Member of Parliament (MP) Nigel Farage was invited to give evidence at a House Judiciary Committee hearing over MAGA Republican claims of attacks against free speech in Europe and the United Kingdom.

But while MAGA members of Congress wasted more time and taxpayer money on non-issues, Democratic members used the opportunity to ask about a matter of justice that the House Judiciary Committee should care about.

Keep ReadingShow less