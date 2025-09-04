Bizarre Photo Of Frito-Lay Truck That Crashed Into A Creek Inspires Hilarious Jokes

Crescent City is famous for coastal views, historic lighthouses , and now—apparently—a Frito-Lay truck that tried to audition for The Fast and the Furious: Snack Drift.

Last week in California, a truck loaded with chips yeeted itself more than 100 feet into a creek along the Smith River in Crescent City on State Route 199 —the notoriously dramatic highway between Crescent City and Grants Pass, Oregon—known for hairpin turns, cliffs with no chill, and canyon drops that look like Mario Kart designed them after three Red Bulls.

The Crescent City Police Department posted a photo of the wreck with the caption:

"Expect intermittent closures with delays up to 20 minutes as crews recover a 'Frito Lay' box truck involved in yesterday's crash."

That’s one way to say, "We found a truck full of snacks in the river, but don’t worry—officers are already securing the evidence one bag at a time."

And the chipwreck photo op? Right this way:

State Route 199 isn’t exactly new to drama; locals say crashes are practically a weekly special on the twisting highway, which has a reputation for sending unlucky cars (and now snack trucks) on unwanted scenic tours into the canyon below. It’s gorgeous, sure, but also basically California’s version of Final Destination on wheels.



Drivers faced delays Thursday as crews investigated , while the truck’s driver somehow walked away with only minor injuries—probably now the only man alive who can say, ‘I survived a Lay’slide.’”

Curt Cooter, owner of Cooter’s Towing in Brookings, Oregon, stumbled on the wreck during his lunch-hour commute. There it was: a bright yellow delivery truck sprawled across the canyon floor like the set piece from a low-budget action sequel that never made it past test screenings.

After the truck’s Doritos Extreme descent, Cooter told SFGATE :

“I don’t understand why there’s no guardrail there.”

Neither do we, Curt, and neither does that poor truck.

Cooter says he’s logged more than a million miles on the 199 and admits the road still leaves drivers “scared to death.” Honestly, after this, who can blame them?

CHP spokesperson Pete Gonzalez identified the very lucky driver as 57-year-old David Doering of Crescent City. He fell roughly 150 feet around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday near Mile Marker 8.5. No drugs, no alcohol, no storm. Just one truck, one canyon, and gravity with the assist.

Looking at the viral photo of that glowing yellow truck perched in the canyon, even Cooter had to admit:

“It looks fake.”

By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes were reopened , though Caltrans warned of more 20-minute delays on Thursday as investigators worked the scene and crews performed emergency tree trimming.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and, if nothing else, Crescent City just added “snack canyon” to its tourist brochure.