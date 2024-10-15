Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

NC Hurricane Relief Workers Forced To Evacuate After Threat Of Armed Militia 'Hunting FEMA'

Distribution center early morning in Burnsville, North Carolina
ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images

FEMA advised all federal recovery workers in several counties in North Carolina to "stand down and evacuate" after the National Guard reportedly discovered a threat of armed militia "out hunting FEMA."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 15, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Hurricane recovery efforts for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Helene hit a major snag after Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers received news of a very credible threat putting their lives at risk.

Federal responders in Rutherford County were sent an urgent email on Saturday by the U.S. Forest Service alerting them to stand down and evacuate because National Guard troops were facing trucks of armed militia who said they were "hunting FEMA."

Relief efforts resumed on Monday when the threat turned out to be less serious than initially thought. It involved a suspect who was arrested for acting alone in making the threat.

Media outlets attributed the panic causing FEMA's temporary pause on relief efforts to the spread of misinformation amplified by Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The former President has touted baseless accusations about his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris spending billions of dollars in federal emergency disaster money so the party could "give it to their illegal immigrants that they want to have vote for them" in the election.

The disaster response agency told CBS News:

"FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance."
"For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments."
"Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery."

According to the news outlet, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on Saturday informing them that a man with an assault rifle had commented about possibly harming FEMA workers in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area.

Deputies alerted the Lake Lure Police Department and other agencies upon learning of the threat.

A man suspected of making the threat was identified as William Parsons, 44, of Bostic, North Carolina.

He was arrested and charged with "going armed to the terror of the public."


The Sherriff's office said:

"The initial report stated there was a truckload of militia that was involved."
"However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truck loads of militia going to Lake Lure."

The internet had concerns following the unsettling news report.








Parsons, who was armed with a handgun and a rifle at the time of his arrest, was released on a $10,000 bond.

The North Carolina National Guard stated that there were "no reports of our soldiers or airmen encountering any armed militia, any threats and any type of combatants. We are continuing to serve all those counties in need of our assistance."

FEMA issued a statement later on Monday with an update, saying:

"The threat was more limited than initially reported and mitigated by law enforcement. ... Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will resume normal operations in the field and housing inspectors will resume scheduling inspections to ensure survivors get the assistance they need and deserve."

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell issued a statement, saying:

"Keeping FEMA staff safe while they are helping people in disaster-impacted communities is always my top priority."
"I wanted to make sure we protected our staff on the ground while we worked diligently with local law enforcement to understand the full situation."

Criswell added:

"Thanks to our close partnership with Governor Roy Cooper and his team, as well as local law enforcement, FEMA teams will soon be back doing what they do best – meeting people where they are and going door to door to register survivors for assistance."

With many false claims and conspiracy theories surrounding FEMA money and response to Hurricane Helene proliferating the internet, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas clarified on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan:

"We have individuals in need of assistance who are entitled to assistance who aren't seeking it because of the false information."

Mayorkas also noted how false claims about the government's response to the disaster "cause people to lose confidence in the integrity of the election system" and that the government needs people in positions of authority to "actually communicate accurate information to the voting public."

Latest News

More from People/donald-trump

Elton John; Elon Musk
Attitude Magazine/YouTube; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elton John Hilariously Zings 'A**hole' Elon Musk While Accepting LGBTQ+ Award

Music legend Elton John recently won a lifetime achievement award of sorts—the Legacy Award, given by LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude to only two luminaries in its history—Princess Diana and now Elton John—for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

And he used it as an opportunity to drag Elon Musk to filth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Trump
ABC

Whoopi Rips Trump A New One In Fiery Rant After He Called Her 'Filthy': 'How Dumb Are You?'

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg fired back at former President Donald Trump after he claimed to rallygoers that he'd once hired Goldberg to do standup only to be shocked by how "filthy" she was.

Speaking at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out at Goldberg and her co-hosts on the daytime talk show The View, which she moderates, shortly after he referred to them as "degenerates" and "dumb women" in a post on Truth Social.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump
YouTube/Kamala Harris

Harris Plays Trump's Own Words Calling For Use Of Military Against Political Enemies At Rally

At a rally in Erie, PA on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris played a video montage of former President Donald Trump calling for the use of military personnel against his perceived political enemies, amplifying the threat Trump poses to our democratic institutions should he win November's election.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump suggested the possibility of using the military to address what he referred to as "the enemy from within," which he described as "radical left lunatics" who, in his mind, are more dangerous to our country than any foreign threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gene Simmons as guest judge
ABC

Gene Simmons Sparks Backlash From 'DWTS' Fans After His 'Creepy' Comments As Guest Judge

People on social media are calling out Gene Simmons for his "creepy" comments made towards female dancers during his stint as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The former KISS rocker appeared on Tuesday night’s "Hair Metal Night" episode, but he quickly sparked backlash from viewers and contestants alike as his cringy feedback targeted appearances versus dance routines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man and woman letting go of holding hands
Photo by Rémi Walle on Unsplash

People Reveal Signs That You're Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

Not every relationship is meant to last forever, but even knowing this, it's often shocking to people to see an iconic couple break up.

But usually at least one person in the relationship knew that the breakup was coming, even if the sign was subtle to others.

Keep ReadingShow less