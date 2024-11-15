Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Sued For Fraud By Petition Signers Over Million Dollar Vote Buying Scheme

Elon Musk
Allison Robbert/Pool/Getty Images

Three lawsuits have been filed against Elon Musk for his fraudulent America PAC $1 million petition signer giveaway scheme.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 15, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Three proposed class-action lawsuits have been filed against billionaire Elon Musk alleging that his political action committee, America PAC, engaged in fraudulent practices. The lawsuits claim the PAC misled voters by promising a random $1 million cash prize, even though the winners were allegedly predetermined.

Musk established America PAC in October to back President-elect Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign. The PAC reportedly targeted Trump supporters in battleground states, encouraging them to share personal information and sign an online petition advocating for "free speech and the right to bear arms" in exchange for a chance to win the prize.

Between October 19 and Election Day on November 5, Musk's America PAC distributed over $16 million to more than a dozen recipients. However, what appeared to be a chance-based giveaway drew legal scrutiny. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a complaint, accusing Musk of running an illegal lottery scheme.

Musk’s attorneys successfully argued in court that the payouts were not part of a lottery, as winners were not chosen at random but based on their “suitability” to serve as PAC spokespeople. They contended the $1 million payments were compensation, not prizes, allowing the distributions to continue. In reality, there were no random winners among the recipients.

Musk now faces three lawsuits alleging fraud and breach of contract for misleading voters about their chances to win.

On November 5, Jacqueline McAferty of Arizona filed a suit claiming she was tricked into providing personal information to America PAC under the false pretense of being eligible for the $1 million prize. The same day, a Michigan attorney filed a separate class-action lawsuit. Earlier this week, Texas lawyer Mark Bankston initiated another suit on behalf of Arizona resident Joy Harvick, further escalating the legal challenges against Musk.

Harvick's complaint notes:

“Had Plaintiff been aware that the lottery was not random, or that she did not have a fair chance to win the prize, or that her selection hinged on her perceived favorability to Defendants as a marketing prop, she would not have signed or supported the America PAC petition and would not have provided her PII [Personal Identifying Information] to Defendants."

McAferty's attorney, Josh Sanford, toldHuffPost that the lawsuits are meant to hold Musk accountable for the scheme and are not grounded in political animus:

“The people who have sued Musk and his PAC agree with him on very fundamental political issues, but these lawsuits are not about those issues. These lawsuits are about how we are accountable to people for the promises that we make, and it doesn’t matter what your politics are."
"As Americans, we are above lying to people to get them to do what we want them to do.”

Musk was swiftly criticized.


The aforementioned Bankston, Harvick's attorney, also shared the news of the lawsuit, writing:

"In other news, I’m proud to announce that I have brought a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk and AmericaPAC for their fraudulent “lottery” giveaway. Speech is free, but lies you have to pay for."

You can see his post below.

Many praised his action.

This development only adds to Musk's legal troubles.

Musk’s America PAC, along with several other defendants—including the reelection campaign for Representative Michelle Steel, a California Republican—faces allegations of violating California labor laws in a class-action lawsuit filed in Orange County on October 30, according to court documents obtained by WIRED.

The plaintiffs, Tamiko Anderson and Patricia Kelly, worked as canvassers for Steel in October 2023. The lawsuit claims they were not paid the wages they were promised. America PAC is named as a defendant due to its role in providing campaign services for Steel.

The suit also alleges that the defendants failed to reimburse business expenses and provided inaccurate wage statements. It seeks class-action certification for "all current and former non-exempt employees of the defendants in California who worked as canvassers for Michelle Steel from October 30, 2023, to the present."

Earlier, WIREDreported accusations from Michigan canvassers who claimed they were deceived and mistreated during Musk and America PAC's voter outreach efforts for Trump. Workers hired by a subcontractor of America PAC alleged they were flown to Michigan, transported in the back of a U-Haul, and threatened with having to pay for their own hotel rooms if they didn’t meet unattainable quotas. Many were reportedly unaware they would be working on behalf of Trump until arriving.

Additional defendants named in the suit include The Blair Group, a North Carolina political consultancy, and Liberty Staffing Services, a Florida firm specializing in campaign-related hiring and payroll. Unnamed John Doe defendants are also listed. The plaintiffs claim they are owed compensation for unpaid wages and expenses under California labor law.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Dick Van Dyke; Donald Trump
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke Has Hilariously Dark Response After He Was Asked About Trump's 2nd Term

Living entertainment legend Dick Van Dyke has been an active presence in the media despite being 98 years old.

Just this summer, the almost centenarian won a historic Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony for his performance as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Celene Dion
@celenedion/Instagram

Celine Dion Has Fans Cracking Up With Hilarious iPhone Fail After Asking Siri To Play Her Song

Céline Dion recently shared a relatable tech struggle on Instagram involving her iPhone’s Siri.

When she tried to play her 2024 version of Hymne à l'amour, Siri repeatedly misunderstood her request and played Dion's classic hit My Heart Will Go On instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Denzel Washington
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington Casually Reveals He's Going To Retire—But Has Good News For Marvel Fans

Acclaimed thespian Denzel Washington teased a list of some exciting projects he has lined up before he possibly takes his final bow from Hollywood.

The 69-year-old Academy Award and Tony winner is currently promoting his upcoming film, Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 epic historical drama Gladiator.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

John Krasinski Jokes About Wife Emily Blunt's Reaction To His Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

John Krasinski gushed about being named People magazine's "2024 Sexiest Man Alive" and shared his wife, Emily Blunt's, reaction to the honor.

The actor is known for his Hollywood breakthrough character Jim Halpert on the long-running NBC sitcom The Office and for becoming a creator and director of the 2018 horror drama A Quiet Place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Hinchcliffe
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Comedian Explains Why He Apologizes 'To Absolutely Nobody' Over Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" during President-elect Donald Trump's rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden last month, is apologizing “to absolutely nobody."

Hinchcliffe’s remarks at the rally quickly ignited a media uproar and bipartisan criticism, with some speculating that the controversy might hurt Trump’s support among Puerto Rican communities in key battleground states. However, Trump ultimately gained traction with Latino voters on Election Day, securing all seven swing states.

Keep ReadingShow less