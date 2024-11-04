Ed Sheeran Dressed Up As An AI Meme Of Himself For Halloween—And It's Everything

Despite his very minimal online presence, Ed Sheeran's AI meme-inspired Halloween costume took social media by storm.
The four-time Grammy winner posted a photo of himself recreating an AI-generated photo of himself dressed in a monkey costume, posing on top of a table and showing off the original photo on his phone.
He captioned the post:
"Haters will say its AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater"
The OG photo that went viral nearly a year ago showed Sheeran posing atop a table at an Apple store...
... which was supposedly inspired by the early 2010s viral video of a young boy at an Apple store dressed in a monkey costume.
Regardless of its origins, though, people on social media could not get over the "Bad Habits" singer's costume... and his sense of humor.
Of course, Ed Sheeran has had some pretty incredible—and hysterical—costumes in the past.
But this one may just take the cake.