Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds After Neighbor Martha Stewart Surprisingly Disses Him

Ed Sheeran Dressed Up As An AI Meme Of Himself For Halloween—And It's Everything

Ed Sheeran
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The "Bad Habits" singer posted a photo of himself in a monkey costume for Halloween, recreating a viral AI-generated meme.

AB Keith
By AB KeithNov 04, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Despite his very minimal online presence, Ed Sheeran's AI meme-inspired Halloween costume took social media by storm.

The four-time Grammy winner posted a photo of himself recreating an AI-generated photo of himself dressed in a monkey costume, posing on top of a table and showing off the original photo on his phone.

He captioned the post:

"Haters will say its AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater"

The OG photo that went viral nearly a year ago showed Sheeran posing atop a table at an Apple store...

... which was supposedly inspired by the early 2010s viral video of a young boy at an Apple store dressed in a monkey costume.

Regardless of its origins, though, people on social media could not get over the "Bad Habits" singer's costume... and his sense of humor.










Of course, Ed Sheeran has had some pretty incredible—and hysterical—costumes in the past.





But this one may just take the cake.

Donald Trump
2024 Election

Trump Laughs After Rallygoer Makes Incredibly Sexist Remark About Harris—And People Aren't Surprised

