Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Donald Trump Slammed For Bizarre Joke About Widow Of Man Killed At His Rally

Screenshot of Donald Trump at Harrisburg rally
x.com/atrupar

During a Harrisburg, PA rally on Wednesday, Donald Trump raised eyebrows with a joke about what the widow of Corey Comperatore told him when he gave her a $1 million check.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 01, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Former Republican President Donald Trump is under fire for making a tasteless joke involving the widow of Corey Comperatore, the fire chief who was killed by Trump's would-be assassin.

Comperatore was fatally shot while shielding his family during Trump's assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

His memory was reduced to a punchline when Trump spoke at a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday, claiming that a friend had presented Helen Comperatore, Corey’s wife, with a check for $1 million.

Trump continued telling the crowd:

“But you know what? Corey’s wife said, ‘I’d rather have my husband.’”

When he heard the MAGA crowd laughing, Trump responded to the approval with:

“Isn’t that good?”
“I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I’m sorry. They would not say that.”

You can see a clip here.


“But no, it’s a great family. He was a great man. He was a brave man," said Trump, and later led a moment of silence for Comperatore.

The attempt on the former President's life resulted in one of the bullets grazing his ear, evidence of which was seen in viral photos of him with streaks of blood on the side of his cheek as he raised his fist to assure the MAGA crowd he was okay.

Much of the discussion on social media from conservatives following the violent incident focused on Trump's survival and his resiliency while little was covered about Comperatore, the 50-year-old former fire chief whose life tragically ended while protecting his wife and their two daughters during the gunfire at the rally.

Two days later, Trump's survival was further glorified as he showed up with a bandaged ear at the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, where delegates officially nominated him to be the GOP standard bearer.

Social media users expressed their shock and disgust at Trump for making light of the Comperatore family's tragedy.








Many thought his remark about most women preferring their husbands over cash compensation for their loss wouldn't apply to Trump.




At this point, few are surprised at Trump's inability to express compassion and empathy, especially for a supporter who died at his rally.

Latest News

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Questioning Why A Man Would Ever Vote For A Woman In Sexist Rant

Fox News host Jesse Watters left people baffled after questioning why a man would ever vote for a woman "just because she's a woman" in a sexist rant.

Speaking on The Five, Watters addressed the recent fundraising call orchestrated by White Dudes 4 Harris that raised more than $4 million for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Earlier this week, the group's account was mysteriously suspended and was eventually restored following backlash though neither X nor its owner Elon Musk have responded to requests for comment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan; Joe Biden
@TheWapplehouse/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Rogan Instantly Fact-Checked On His Podcast After Claiming Biden Prerecorded State Of The Union

Podcaster Joe Rogan has once again done what he does best—amplified the dumbest conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric possible on his insanely popular podcast.

In a recent episode, Rogan discussed one of the right's latest boneheaded theories—that President Joe Biden prerecorded his State of the Union speech.

Keep ReadingShow less
Married People Break Down The Creepiest Thing Their Spouse Ever Did
silhouette of hugging couple
Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash

Married People Break Down The Creepiest Thing Their Spouse Ever Did

While no relationship is perfect, there are definitely some amazing relationships and marriages out there. After all, #RelationshipGoals had to be inspired by someone!

But that doesn't mean those couples have never done anything questionable or, dare we say... creepy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person fanning out huge stack of $100 bills
Shane/Unsplash

Formerly Poor People Describe The Biggest Culture Shock After Getting Rich

Those who've wondered how the other half lives and successfully made it to the other side, whether by a stroke of good luck or hard work, are ready to live in the lap of luxury.

However, they may find that living in the same class as the affluent is not always as it's cracked up to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images

Simone Biles Rips Trolls Criticizing Her Hair For Olympic Gymnastics Team Final: 'Just Don't'

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles had a blunt message for online trolls who judged her for having "messy" hair.

On July 30, the 27-year-old, who with the U.S. women's gymnastics team would win the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, posted an Instagram video selfie on the way to the women's gymnastics team final.

Keep ReadingShow less