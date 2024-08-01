Donald Trump Slammed For Bizarre Joke About Widow Of Man Killed At His Rally

Former Republican President Donald Trump is under fire for making a tasteless joke involving the widow of Corey Comperatore, the fire chief who was killed by Trump's would-be assassin.
Comperatore was fatally shot while shielding his family during Trump's assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
His memory was reduced to a punchline when Trump spoke at a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday, claiming that a friend had presented Helen Comperatore, Corey’s wife, with a check for $1 million.
Trump continued telling the crowd:
“But you know what? Corey’s wife said, ‘I’d rather have my husband.’”
When he heard the MAGA crowd laughing, Trump responded to the approval with:
“Isn’t that good?”
“I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I’m sorry. They would not say that.”
You can see a clip here.
“But no, it’s a great family. He was a great man. He was a brave man," said Trump, and later led a moment of silence for Comperatore.
The attempt on the former President's life resulted in one of the bullets grazing his ear, evidence of which was seen in viral photos of him with streaks of blood on the side of his cheek as he raised his fist to assure the MAGA crowd he was okay.
Much of the discussion on social media from conservatives following the violent incident focused on Trump's survival and his resiliency while little was covered about Comperatore, the 50-year-old former fire chief whose life tragically ended while protecting his wife and their two daughters during the gunfire at the rally.
Two days later, Trump's survival was further glorified as he showed up with a bandaged ear at the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, where delegates officially nominated him to be the GOP standard bearer.
Social media users expressed their shock and disgust at Trump for making light of the Comperatore family's tragedy.
Many thought his remark about most women preferring their husbands over cash compensation for their loss wouldn't apply to Trump.
At this point, few are surprised at Trump's inability to express compassion and empathy, especially for a supporter who died at his rally.