Video Of Crows Ripping Out Animatronic Rapunzel's Hair At Tokyo DisneySea Goes Viral—And Yikes!

Disney princesses are usually known for their whimsical singing and befriending creatures from all across the animal kingdom, but Princess Rapunzel at Tokyo DisneySea may have misunderstood the assignment.

Earlier this week, Rapunzel was caught on video at DisneySea in Tokyo, but she didn't go viral for her cheery demeanor or her singing voice, which passers-by can hear from the base of her elegant tower. Rather, it was a pair of intruders who put her in the spotlight.

A pair of viral videos featured the animatronic Rapunzel singing in her tower, and while the animatronic figure still looks cheery, it's unsettling rather than sweet, because two large crows are in the process of ripping out her long, golden hair, likely to use for their nests.

As Rapunzel continues to sing, swaying back and forth in the tower window, one crow perches on her shoulder, pulling on her hair, while the other crow stands on top of her head, ripping out large chunks of hair, as its tail periodically obstructs Rapunzel's face from view.

While all of this is happening, Princess Rapunzel appears to be hardcore dissociating.

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One of the videos was filmed from the base of Rapunzel's tower as passers-by looked on in shock as the crows made themselves at home.

The second video offers a much more unforgiving look at what's happening, as Rapunzel is in full view as the crows gather her hair.

Some fans were shocked by what they were watching.

















Others referenced Olaf's malfunction at Disney Adventure in Paris, saying that Disney animatronics were having a rough week.









Some theorized that something was afoot among the evil queens after the dismissal of "La Reina."









The only update so far is that Rapunzel has been removed from her tower to deter the crows from continuing their nesting activities and to give Rapunzel a much-deserved spa day.





At least Rapunzel was removed from the tower before the crows could remove all of her hair or start recreating a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

Mother Gothel might think that she knows best, but hopefully, she won't mind Rapunzel stepping away just this one time. Of the many times that she required the princess to let down her hair, this surely isn't what she meant!