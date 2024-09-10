Dakota Johnson 'Basically' Overdosed On Caffeine After Not Realizing She Was Downing Energy Drinks

Actor Dakota Johnson revealed that she was pretty much gulping caffeine without realizing it when she was working on the short film Loser Baby, which she directed.
Johnson, 34, told Variety that she discovered the beverage Celsius on the first day of shooting the short film and didn't realize until later it was an energy drink.
She told the media outlet around the time Loser Baby debuted at the International Toronto Film Festival:
"I didn't know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was like a natural drink."
The Hollywood scion, who is the daughter of Miami Vice actor Don Johnson and Working Girl Oscar nominee Melanie Griffith, recalled thinking:
"I was like, I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long, and I'm not sleeping, and it was because I was having like two Celsius a day."
She continued:
"I thought it was vitamins. 'Cause when you read 'Celsius' on the back it says B12 and Vitamin A… I didn't realize that I was basically overdosing on caffeine."
Here is the clip from Variety.
Johnson said her on-set costumer told her she was "not well" and broke the news to the actor that the thirst quencher she guzzled like there was no tomorrow was basically like drinking "four Red Bulls a day."
"It was upsetting," she said upon hearing the news, adding:
"Now I know that in dire straits, there’s Celsius and I’m looking for an endorsement, I’m your girl."
"Night shoots, they work really well," she joked.
Fans weighed in on her eye-opening discovery.
Looks like the ball is in the other's court.
She wasn't the only one who missed the memo.
While Celsius does offer some healthier ingredients over Red Bull, the new "It" energy drink packs a punch with roughly 200 to 270 mg of caffeine in a 12-oz can, which is two to four times the amount of caffeine found in a cup of Nespresso coffee.
Meanwhile, an 8.4 oz can of Red Bull contains 80 mg of caffeine, which is less than 10 mg of caffeine per ounce compared to Celsius' 16.7 to 22.5 mg.
For those who want to amp up their energy to the max, Celsius HEAT provides a 300 mg dose and ranks among the highest caffeine content in popular energy drinks currently on the market.