Dakota Johnson Stuns 'Today' Viewers With Her Hilariously Blunt Dating 'Non-Negotiable'

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans are excited about their upcoming film Materialists and have been actively touring to discuss the movie and its central themes of dating and dating expectations, often to hilarious effect.
Some highlights have been Pascal calling out Johnson for not remembering the first time they met, and Evans epically winning a round of identifying romance films based on one, sometimes incredibly obscure, line.
The latest happened on the TODAY Show, where Johnson appeared alongside Evans.
During the interview, the costars were asked what some of their dating non-negotiables were for current or future partners. Evans offered an adorable response of "must love dogs." Aww.
He earnestly asked:
"If you're not a dog person, what are we doing?"
Johnson, however, was very blunt in her answer:
"Like, not an a**hole?"
Host Craig Melvin looked shocked and laughed nervously before Evans covered for her:
"That's concise! There it is. Nail on the head."
You can catch the moment in this video:
@todayshow #DakotaJohnson’s dating dealbreaker hit the nail on the head. 🔨 "Materialists" is in theaters June 13. #TODAYShow ♬ original sound - TODAY Show
Some fans simply loved Johnson and her candor.
Others completely agreed with her simple non-negotiable.
This conversation followed close on the heels of Johnson parting ways with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after their relationship's future had been questionable for quite a while.
But fans understood what Johnson was saying and celebrated the act of simply being kind, considerate, and well, not an a**hole to other people, especially if you're eager to date them.
The conversation continued over on Instagram, where viewers similarly agreed with Johnson.
There's something to be said for both Johnson's and Evans' responses. An animal lover dating someone who does not love that animal will probably make both people miserable, and the same goes for someone who wants to be treated a certain way in a relationship.
Materialists is set to appear on June 13, 2025, but it wouldn't be surprising if Johnson, Evans, or Pascal drop another pearl of wisdom between now and then!