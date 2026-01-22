Viral Cat Who Surfs Down Stairs Every Day In A Plastic Laundry Basket Is Our New Favorite Thing

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and we're long overdue for a funny cat video.
Fortunately for us, TikToker @tailbitpets started an account late in 2025, and it's a dedicated homage to some cool cats' favorite pastime: surfing down the stairs in a plastic bin or laundry basket.
Though the TikToker has not yet shared how this got started or if any of the featured cats are theirs, some of the cats have reached the point where they will drag a bin up the stairs by themselves when they're ready to catch the next big "wave."
When their cats are not in the mood to take the bin up the stairs themselves, the TikToker says the owners have had days where they've had to take a bin to the top of the stairs a minimum of five or six times.
In the video that launched their internet fame, one of the cat rides down in a small bin, expertly navigating the bump of passing each stair.
You can watch the video here:
@tailbitpets
he takes it up himself and launches down the stairs everyday 🤣 #funnypets #funnymoments #cats #catsoftiktok #funnyvideos
In a similarly hilarious video, another cat goes down the stairs on a small plastic tray instead, landing on a pillow that's been placed at the bottom, their cat mom audibly laughing in the background, before reaching the bottom and rolling out, proudly showing their belly.
You can watch the video here:
@tailbitpets
This is one wild cat and he loves surfing 💀 🤣 #catsoftiktok #funnypets #funnyvideos #petsoftiktok #funnyvideo
Of course, every once in a while, there's an incident!
In this video, a cat attempts to get into the bin but only sits on the side of it instead of getting all the way in, leading to it falling over and on top of him on the way down. Fortunately, he appears unfazed upon reaching the bottom.
You can watch that video here:
@tailbitpets
Buddy loves riding in his container 🤣 #funnyvideos #catsoftiktok #cats #funnymoments #funnypets
Fellow TikTokers were thoroughly entertained by the cats' favorite pastime.
@tailbitpets/TikTok
@tailbitpets/TikTok
Unfortunately, there is some speculation that these viral surfing cat videos are AI-generated.
For the hopeful, there have definitely been cats and dogs in the past who have seemed to do the impossible, like cats learning to play fetch, cats saying, "hi," dogs enjoying swings, and cats sliding down children's park slides. It's reasonable enough to imagine someone's cat enjoying this and turning it into a daily activity.
Maybe someone's new year's resolution can be turning this into a regular cat activity!