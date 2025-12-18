People Explain Which Careers Are Actually More Lucrative Than You'd Think

There is money to be made in the job market.

Every day, it's revealed that there are open jobs for great pay.

But of course they're jobs nobody wants to do.

The money is flowing.

We just have to figure out how to qualify for the careers that are showing it.

Redditor hotteahoneeyy wanted to hear about what jobs we all should be looking into to rake in the dough, so they asked:

"What's a career or industry that is far more stable/lucrative than most people realize?"



Follow the Poop

"Plumbing. You get it right, it’s a gold mine."

- ikadell

"It's basically the cardinal rule of urban planning and civil engineering for centuries. The thing that makes modern societies function. You have to first answer the question... 'Where does the poop go?'"

- CodyHodgsonAnon19

infomercial plumbing GIF Giphy

Tread Carefully

"Regulatory and compliance work, especially in finance, healthcare, and tech. Everyone hates it, but that’s why it pays so well. Rules exist everywhere, and someone’s gotta make sure companies don’t get fined or sued. It’s boring to some, but safe money if you like structure."

- yellowpyramid

"I got laid off from my finance regulation job last November and have not gotten another interview in my search in this industry since then. The current administration has put us in a deregulatory environment. Tread carefully."

- Belugasaurus

Death Pays

"Working in a mortuary/funeral home. People are always dying."

- mayan_monkey

"Correction: owners of funeral homes make bank. The funeral home directors who actually do the work, not so much. My husband was a funeral home director, now retired. He would easily work 60-80 hours a week. No overtime. If he were being paid by the hour, it would have been fantastic. When we look back at how many hours he worked and how much he made, it’s depressing. He didn’t even make minimum wage some years."

- EasternKentuckyGal

Never Short

"Construction industry. I know it looks like the economy is screwed, and I don’t know where these people are getting the money, but I have never been short of work or a paycheck in the 25 years. I have been working with a GC. There is always something being built, or renovated, or improved, particularly in the medical sector."

- Specialist_Radish438

Above the Earth

"I made 100k a year climbing cell towers. There is basically zero barrier to entry because not many people are willing to do it. It's pretty quick to get certified, and you will literally never run out of work. During the pandemic, I didn't work a single hour less than normal. It's difficult work, and there is zero work/life balance, but it's one of the most stable careers that I know of."

- street593

Energy

"Power engineering. Generation, Transmission, Substation, P&C, and Distribution are all booming. Everyone needs energy, and the world is only becoming more dependent."

- Camarocane

Happy Good Vibes GIF by EDF Officiel Giphy

Lots of Options

"Aircraft mechanic. It's a great career and pays a large amount; all you need is a 2-year school, or I think it can even be done in like a year and a half now. You work a lot of hours, though, so it's good if you are a hustler and looking to get paid. A lot of places work 4 10s and get a 3-day weekend, with lots of overtime opportunities."

- Bread-Stick1

Face 2 Face

"Client-facing role in Commercial banking. Everyone knows directors or investment bankers make bank, but I’m in my early 30s, clearing $185k after bonus plus full pension and benefits this year in an MCOL.

"Yes, a lot of back office roles risk being replaced by AI, but business owners love dealing with people face to face, so if you are in a client-facing role, and can somewhat sell (not that hard), you are not going anywhere."

- Mr_HardWoodenPackage

Reliable

" Education. You aren’t going to be pulling in a huge salary, but for stability, it can’t be beat. I can’t be fired unless I royally mess up, and I get a steady paycheck for the rest of my life due to a pension. Reliable income can be used to save and collect compound interest."

- stickyrets

Fly High

"Airline Pilot. Brother switched from a Canadian airline to UPS. Makes over $320K per year, saves a lot of money due to meals being paid for and accommodations while working. Free flights for holidays, good benefits, and AI may make his job easier, but won't replace him as the US likely won't allow planes to be flown without a pilot on board."

"He also has the option to make more money in the Middle East or fly rich people around on private jets."

"I went and did my MBA and ended up in a Sales exec role making less than half what he does."

- rayrayrayray

The End

"Pain management. Customer base is basically everyone, and it’s ongoing; the need never ends till the end."

- Hour_Definition_7460

Jake Johnson Pain GIF by New Girl Giphy

Useful

"Gas station service calls. Before I got the job, I don’t recall ever seeing anyone fixing a gas stations really but obviously someone does. Won’t lie, I didn’t love the job, but I never had to worry about hours or not working during Covid. Even if you don’t stick with it, you’ll pick up knowledge related to other trades. Emergency services, hospitals, and military bases all have needs for that, and worst case is you take the knowledge to another trade. You’ll always have useful skills for holding a job."

- SadPromotion7047

8 Years

"Research administration. A career I stumbled my way into after doing finance/accounting for years. It happened when my manager was promoted out of the department, and all of a sudden, I found myself in charge of submitting proposals to NASA, NSF, NOAA, NIH, etc. It's a fascinating, highly skilled, and complicated field that most people don't know about."

"For some context, I've found myself a great new advancement job twice in 8 years, just by applying to one job application and interview each time."

- PileofBricks

Sparks...

"I have a good friend who dropped out of college to become an electrician. We used to make fun of him and told him he was making a huge mistake by not getting a degree. He switched gears to general contracting late 20s. He makes at least double what I make with zero student loans. He showed me his work queue once, and he’s booked 4-5 weeks in advance always. Works his ass off for sure, but he’s his own boss and will be able to retire mid-40s."

- Brachial-nerve-6150

Soul Pet

"Veterinarian. True, it takes a little schooling, but most people with pets treat them like part of the family and will definitely pay a bill to help their 'soul pet' feel better. I would know. Just got back from the vet with my senior pug."

"Plus, pet insurance is getting more popular, too!"

- AgedWordSmith1124

Shiba Inu Doctor GIF by Doge Pound Giphy

So... in order to be rich, we have to do gross or dangerous things.

Every great thing comes with a catch.

Money can't ever just be easy to have or make.

Although being a vet would be pretty cool.

Saving animals is awesome.

That window washing thing is a no-go.

WAY TOO HIGH IN THE SKY!



