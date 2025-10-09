Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump For Struggling To Stay Awake During Antifa Roundtable

MAGA Spat Between Far-Right Influencers Bizarrely Devolves Into Argument About Bestiality

Candace Owens; Dinesh D'Souza
Jason Davis/Getty Images; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Amid a growing feud between Candace Owens and other prominent MAGA conservatives over conspiracies around the killing of Charlie Kirk, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza derailed the argument with a bonkers comparison to "a farmer having sex with a sheep."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 09, 2025
Things got very, very weird between far-right influencers Candace Owens and Dinesh D'Souza after the two sparred over conspiracies around the killing of far-right activist Charlie Kirk and D'Souza somehow managed to derail the argument with a bonkers comparison to "a farmer having sex with a sheep."

Owens broke with other MAGA conservatives after sharing what she claimed were text messages from Kirk, allegedly written two days before his death, in which he said he planned to “leave the pro-Israel cause.” Andrew Kolvet, the spokesperson for Kirk’s Turning Point USA, confirmed that the messages were "authentic."

In the exchange, Kirk expressed frustration that his organization had “lost another huge Jewish donor,” potentially costing the group “$2 million a year,” after he invited far-right personality Tucker Carlson, who has also been critical of U.S.-Israel relations, to a Turning Point event.

The messages appeared to bolster Owens earlier claims that Kirk had become disillusioned with the U.S.' support of Israel in his final weeks. Owens also suggested, without offering proof, that Israel may have been involved in Kirk’s death, a claim Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly called “insane."

D'Souza—best known for promoting widely debunked election conspiracy theories—had this to say about Owens... and it's weird:

"I can’t comment on Candace because it’s quite obviously a freak show. It’s like driving on the highway and seeing a farmer having sex with a sheep. You don’t want to look, but you can’t look away either. The problems begin when you try to analyze it. It is what it is."

You can see his post below.

Wait, what?

Owens, for all her faults, was pretty taken aback by this, replying to his post with the following:

"Who openly admits that they wouldn’t look away if they watched a person having sex with a farm animal? Why is everyone in politics so sexually perverse?"

You can see her post below.

D'Souza later said he was "trying" to be "humorous."

Owens fired back:

"Humor is typically landed upon with relatability. I don’t know what’s on your laptop but most people cannot relate to feeling fascinated by farmers having sex with their sheep. Hope this helps."

D'Souza seemed to get the hint somewhat, replying:

"Surprise is a key element of humor. But I get the point and will 'wash my mouth.'”

You can see their exchange below.

Many agreed D'Souza's post was utterly bizarre.


And others pointed out the whole exchange between the two is weird any way you slice it.


The right is not all right.

Tweet and photos from @ZONEofTECH's Twitter (X) account
Man Hospitalized After Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring Swells On His Finger Before Flight

Timothée Chalamet has officially entered his buzzcut era, debuting a freshly shaved head.
Fans Split Over Timothée's New Look!

Screenshots from ​@jenniferrpicone's TikTok video
Fitness Influencer Hit With Backlash After Calling Out Gymgoer For 'Photobombing' Her Workout Video

Rev. David Black; screenshots of Black being shot by ICE agents
Chicago Pastor Sues ICE After Video Shows Agents On Rooftop Shooting Him In The Head With Pepper Balls

