Family Cracks Up After Boy Claims Friends Accidentally Drank 'Alcohol'—But It Was Just Spiced Coke

Kids truly say the darnedest things, regardless of their age, and sometimes a simple mixup with the alphabet can lead to a hilarious moment.

Aunt and TikToker Morgan Deardeuff, or @morgandeardeuff on TikTok, recently discovered the power of phonetically hearing the difference between a "C" and a "K" in English and what mixing the two could lead to.

While visiting her sister and nephew's house, Deardeuff was deeply amused when her nephew sat down to entertain the two women, describing the fun time he'd had with his friends the night before, not limited to his preteen friends "drinking" in his home.

The TikToker wrote in a text overlay on the video, accompanied with laugh-crying emojis:

"My nephew told me his friends accidentally drank alcohol the night before, so I asked him to show me what they drank."

Deardeuff prefaced the video with:

"Okay, so, this is what the kids your age drank last night. But you didn't drink it, right?"

Rather emphatically, the nephew recalled:

"No, but I was about to!"

The nephew then held up his phone, showing a product image and description for Coca-Cola's Spiced Raspberry Coke, which contains notes of raspberry and warm spices on top of the traditional Cola flavor.

In a second layover text, Deardeuff lamented:

"It is SPICED Coke. SPICED! He thought it was SPIKED."

Despite being old enough to know the difference between a "C" and a "K" and being able to phonetically pronounce the difference between "spiced" and "spiked," the nephew had clearly mixed up the meanings. He thought that "spiced" meant that the Coca-Cola was "spicy" because of alcohol, while regular Cola might be "spiked" with additional flavors, like raspberry.

At this point, Deardeuff decided to roll with her nephew's mistake.

"They thought it was real Coke?!"

Her nephew loudly proclaimed:

"Some kids are dumb. They thought it said 'SPICED.'"

Both mother and aunt cackled at this comment, and the nephew, thinking that they were laughing along with him, added:

"Yeah, they thought it said 'spiced'! Some of the kids are dumb there! They thought it said 'spiced,' but it's 'SPIKED'!"

The TikToker's nephew then jumped into how this revelation came to be, all starting with ghost pepper-flavored nuts.

"They tried these nuts with, like, ghost pepper in it, and everybody got thirsty, so I took the last water, and the only thing that was left in the mini-fridge was this, and then they thought that it was 'spiced,' so they drank it!"

You can watch the video here:

@morgandeardeuff My nephew thought his friends accidentally drank alcohol and it was SPICED COKE😭 #spicedcoke @Coca-Cola

Some were cackling along with Deardeuff and the nephew's mom.

Others found it wholesome that the nephew was so open and sharing with the two women.

Though this was a hilarious misunderstanding, TikTok did have it right that it was wonderful that the nephew had felt comfortable enough to share what happened.

While he misinterpreted the packaging, he was open about what his friends had done and what he was not willing to do in that moment.



Hopefully he doesn't not lose that, as those qualities will surely serve him well as a teenager!