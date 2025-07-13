Pool Expert Reveals Why He'll Never Swim In A Public Pool In Eye-Opening TikTok

Skip to content

Plane Passengers Floored Over Flight Attendant's Suggestion While Stuck In 130 Degree Heat

Pool cleaner and TikToker @bencoffman1 opened up in a viral video about all of the nasty things that are in public swimming pool water—and viewers are horrified.

By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Jul 13, 2025
Now that summer is here and temperatures are at record-breaking highs, we're all looking for ways to have a good time while also feeling comfortable.

An easy option feels like going to a pool, either a community pool or a pool included in our apartment complex—but one pool expert has come forward to say that the "refreshing" cool of a public pool may not be worth it.

TikToker and professional pool cleaner, Ben of @bencoffman1, shared the behind-the-scenes of the cleanliness of publicly-accessible pools, and the truth is pretty grim.

Ben advised:

"I'm telling you right now, if you knew what was in the water, you would never even dip your toe in it again."

He pointed out that the "foam" we often see in these pools is not just bubbles.

"Now, when all of that builds up, that foam on top of the spa or pool, that's not just, like, bubbles that are created because the water's churning really fast. That's actually a chemical soup of body oils, pee, detergent, and just filth."

The pool expert also pointed out that chlorine doesn't guarantee that the pool is clean, and revealed that the contact of chlorine on our skin actually makes our skin more susceptible to picking up germs from that pool.

Ben also mentioned the possibility of some pools harboring cryptosporidium, which is a harmful parasite that can lead someone to serious illness, including diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration for up to weeks after.

You can watch the video here:

@bencoffman1

Why I will never swim in a public pool or spa. If you’ve ever wondered what’s really in that pool water… you might not wanna know. 🤢💦 #PoolGuyConfessions #TruthAboutPools #PublicPoolGrossOut”

Going to the pool is one of those activities where most of us are so fixated on the fun of the day in the sun that we don't necessarily think about everything that could go wrong. But there's a reason why people are advised to rinse their bodies off before entering the pool—and that they should at least rinse, if not shower, after exiting the water.

If you're going into enjoy some time in the sun this summer and are thinking about hopping into a public pool, make sure to take precautions to keep your body clean and safe.

