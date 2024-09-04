Skip to content

Brutal New Ad Uses The Words Of Trump's Own 'Friends' Against Him—And Oof!

Bindi Irwin Speaks Out After Constantly Being Asked By Fans When She'll Have More Kids

Screenshot from Australia Zoo's interview with Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Australia Zoo/YouTube

The conservationist is being praised for speaking out about fielding constant questions regarding when she and husband Chandler Powell will have another child, reminding fans 'we all have a different journey and a different story.'

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 04, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.


Content Warning: Pregnancy Complications, Endometriosis

No matter how tough, complicated, or controversial the question, we can always depend on the Australian Irwin clan to offer a heartfelt response and to turn it into a teachable moment.

Most recently, Bindi Irwin came forward with husband Chandler Powell to discuss the touchy subject of motherhood and whether or not they planned to have more kids.

The Irwins are an incredibly popular family, beginning with the head of the family, Steve Irwin, and some fans watched Bindi Irwin grow up, take part in the Australia Zoo, dance on Dancing with the Stars, and get married.

Bindi and Chandler have constantly been in the spotlight, and since getting married, they've been bombarded with the same question many couples find themselves faced with: when they will start having kids.

Bindi decided to be honest about her journey into motherhood, which included dangerous pregnancy complications and severe endometriosis, which resulted in a lengthy surgery. The couple has since called their daughter, Grace, a "miracle" and a "blessing" because of how difficult it was to have her.

But still, the public wanted to know when the beautiful family would grow from a family of three to a family of four or more.

During a recent interview at the Australia Zoo, Bindi and Chandler collected submitted questions and did a Q-and-A style series of videos, which included the question, "When will you have more children?"

Chandler explained:

"I have a lot of feelings about this question."
"And Bindi, a lot of you may already know, she went through a big journey with endometriosis."
"And basically, it was an absolute miracle that we had Grace."
"We love Grace so much and are reveling in every little moment we have with her, with our little miracle baby."
"So we are so happy with our little family of three."



However, true to Irwin tradition, Bindi also took a moment to remind everyone of how sensitive the question they were asking actually was.

"I really appreciate everybody who's curious to see if we will have another child, but I do just want to send it out there to remember to be careful when you ask this question, because you never know what's happening in someone's life. In a family's world."
"Everything may seem fine on the outside, and on the inside, their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges, that you know, you can't even fathom."
"I appreciate the kindness and good intent behind [all of your questions], but I want to caution against asking someone who can't have another baby or can't have a baby at all."
"We feel very lucky to have Grace. She is our beautiful girl, but she will probably be our one child."
"So, she will be our one child. But you never know. Maybe, maybe we'll be blessed with another little one down the road. That would be incredible."

Followers of the pair were intensely supportive of their response.

@bindisueirwin/Instagram and @chandlerpowell/Instagram



- YouTubewww.youtube.com

While asking a happy couple when and if they will have children seems like addressing a "logical next step," Bindi makes a great point that we truly don't know what's going on behind the scenes.

For all we know, the couple may not be interested in having children, or they might have already been trying and struggling. Asking such a question can place undue pressure on them to either change their stance on having children or to question what they're doing wrong.

The best thing to do is to ask how married life is going and what they plan to do next. That would leave an opening for any number of responses, like having children or traveling or going back to school, without bringing up a subject they may not want to discuss.

