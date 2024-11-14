Armie Hammer Reveals Bizarrely Personal Gift His Mom Got Him For His Birthday—And Wow

What do you get the man who has—or at least had—everything? If the man in question is actor Armie Hammer and you're his mom, the answer is apparently a vasectomy.

Since his notorious sex scandal, Hammer has started to edge back onto the scene with a handful of projects that include his podcast The Armie HammerTime Podcast, where he recently hosted his mom Dru as his guest.

They dove directly into his sex scandal a few years ago, in which Hammer was accused of, among other things, having a fetish for cannibalism after written messages to that effect leaked onto the internet.

But the part of the convo that has really jumped out at people is when Dru revealed that, for her son's 38th birthday, she gifted him the gift that keeps on giving: a vasectomy, a contraceptive surgery for men.

What made the conversation extra bizarre is that Dru launched into it directly after the two discussed Hammer's sex scandal, in which he was accused of not just having a fetish for cannibalism but also of sexual assault.

HBO also produced a docuseries about the actor titled The House of Hammer, in which even more allegations—not just about Hammer, but his legendary, aristocratic family—are made as well. The two didn't get into those.



But after touching on the whole cannibalism DMs thing, with barely any segue whatsoever, Dru simply about-faced and said:

"Let’s talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year."



"I call Armie, and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.'”

Hammer has two children, daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, and said he was absolutely ready to have the surgery, even after the doctor tried to talk him out of it.

The awkward part came when he was asked if he'd like to pay by credit card or bill his insurance. He told the receptionist:

"My mother’s going to be calling you and she’s going to be paying for it.’”

He went on to say:

“She was looking down and she [looked up] and goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present.'"

"It just was one of those things like you could tell she was hearing something and like, ‘I've never heard — what are you talking about?' So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday.”

To which Dru replied:

"Yeah, I'm not stupid!"



Ohhhhkay. Hammer's story definitely struck a nerve with people on social media since...well, you have to admit it's pretty weird, especially given his past.





























As for the allegations against Hammer themselves, the pair refrained from discussing assault, confirmed there was no cannibalism, and that at the core of the scandal was Hammer being "stupid" in his use of DMs with women.

So...there's that.