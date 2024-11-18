Skip to content

Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ariana Grande Sets Official 'Wicked' Instagram Account Straight After They Flub 'Popular' Lyrics

Ariana Grande as Glinda in 'Wicked'
Universal Pictures

The Wicked star corrected the movie's official Instagram account after they got an oft-misheard lyric from the song "Popular" wrong in the captions of their sneak peek at Grande's rendition of the song in the upcoming film.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 18, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Long-time fans and anticipating new fans of Wicked know that the main premise of the film, previously a book and a Broadway musical, revolves around two young witches who become sister-like best friends.

Elphaba, who will later become the Wicked Witch of the West, is at first outcast and laughed at for her green skin when she begins attending a new school, and she's surprisingly befriended by the powerful and beautiful Glinda, who will become Glinda the Good.

Glinda attempts to teach her new friend many things on their way to forging incredibly different paths, one of which is about Elphaba's ability to become popular and all of the wonderful things that come along with being popular.

¸But no matter how magical of a marketing team a movie might have, there are bound to be some typos and little mistakes along the way, just hopefully not with one of the film's most well-known, or "popular," songs.

While promoting the film, Wicked's marketing team shared a clip of Ariana Grande, who performs as Glinda, singing one of her lead numbers, "Popular," but there's a serious typo in the text overlay lyrics.

"Popular! You're gonna be popular."
"I'll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys, little ways to flirt and flounce."

But Grande was quick to step into the comments and create the error:

"It's 'ploys'! I love you, Wicked Movie [team]."

@wickedmovie/Instagram

You can see the clip here:

Other performers who have portrayed Glinda or were close to the character also agreed with Grande about the lyrics.

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

Though this was a flub on the marketing team's part, fans still voiced their excitement for the project.

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

@wickedmovie/Instagram

It's understandable how the mistake came to be. On the one hand, "poise" would make sense, especially given Glinda's character, who is all about poise, presentation, and social etiquette.

But the actual word choice, "ploys," implies the amusement of talking to boys, as well as the potential cunning plan behind talking to them.

Grande has mentioned in interview after interview that she does not believe that there is such a thing as "just a good witch" or "just a bad witch," and that each witch is a little of both, and this could be a great example of that, demonstrated in the "ploys" that Glinda might draft to get boys to like her and Elphaba.

At least Ariana Grande didn't go out of her way to burst the team's bubble.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Matt Gaetz and Scott Pelley
YouTube/60 Minutes

MAGA Has Meltdown Over Brutally Accurate '60 Minutes' Open About Trump's Cabinet Picks

President-elect Donald Trump's supporters were not pleased with 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley's assessment of Trump's cabinet picks as not particularly qualified for the posts Trump has chosen them for.

Pelley noted that “some nominees appear to have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump" in his brutally accurate observation:

Keep ReadingShow less
Security footage of alleged bear inside a car
KCAL News

Four Arrested For Using Bear Costume To Damage Cars In Bizarre Insurance Fraud Scheme

A group of people in California were arrested for their involvement in an alleged car insurance scheme after they claimed a bear had caused significant damage to their fancy cars.

However, a Department of Insurance investigation quickly discovered the claim was fraudulent when close inspection of video evidence indicated the alleged beast wreaking havoc inside the car was just a person in a bear suit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Dr. Nick from "The Simpsons"
Allison Robbert/Pool/Getty Images20th Television

People Are Trolling Trump With The Famous 'Doctors' They Think He'll Pick As Surgeon General

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to nominate wildly unqualified MAGA cronies for his administration, social media users can't help but jokingly guess who he might pick to be the nation's next surgeon general.

The surgeon general is the chief medical doctor and health educator for the United States; in their role, they provide Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; AP journalist Liam McEwan
AP News

Ariana Grande Stunned After Interviewer Reveals He Found His Partner Through Her Fandom

Compatibility is a crucial foundation for healthy relationships, but couples sharing the same passions for music and art can reinforce a deeper and more meaningful connection.

So, it's no surprise that fans of Ariana Grande's catchy music and lovable personality have forged strong bonds, which is a testament to her artistry and relatability.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman with her head in her hands.
woman in black tank top covering her face with her hands
Photo by Julia Taubitz on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are More Traumatizing Than Folks Realize

We've likely once stated that we were "traumatized" by an experience.

We, of course, were mostly talking in jest, and might even laugh about that memory more than anything.

Keep ReadingShow less