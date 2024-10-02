Skip to content
Ariana Grande Hilariously Frets After Lie Detector Suggests She Thinks Moon Landing Was Fake

Ariana Grande during interview with lie detector test
Vanity Fair/YouTube

Grande sat down with her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo for the infamous Vanity Fair lie detector test—and started sweating after the machine detected "deception" when Grande asserted that she believed the moon landing was real.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 02, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
In the excitement over the film adaptation ofWicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have toured for various appearances and interviews, and one of their most anticipated appearances was with Vanity Fair to have an interview while wearing a lie detector.

When asked who would like to go first, Grande was quick to volunteer but also asked if the machine would be able to pick up on her anxiety.

Though she was nervous, Grande appeared thoughtful and calm, at least until the rapid-fire round.

While talking about Grande's album Dangerous Woman, Erivo said she'd ask her a series of "dangerous" questions, beginning with:

"Do you think the moon landing was fake?"

Grande was shocked by the question and responded by cursing with eyes wider than normal.

"What do you take me for? No? No."

But Grande's reaction was caught by the lie detector, citing her response as "inconclusive."

Cynthia Erivo found the rating "hilarious" while laughing, and Grande appeared shocked and folded forward over the interview table before exclaiming a prolonged, "No!"

Erivo was clearly having fun with this and continued to ask:

"Do you think the moon landing is fake?"

Grande was perplexed.

"No! Not 'til now! Not 'til Stephanie put that [idea] in me!"
"But you know, we've been there."

The situation then grew worse when Stephanie stated:

"The machine is showing deception."

The pair continued to laugh about the incident for a moment longer before talking about whether the Earth is flat, which Grande believed was untrue, as well as a rapid-fire debunking of all the procedures fans have assumed she had done.

Perhaps our favorite question of the interview, though, related back to Wicked, asking if she was a good witch or a bad witch.

"Ooo, a complicated question! Kind of the story of the film!"
"I think there's no such thing as a good witch or a bad witch. I think we're all multidimensional, beautiful, complex beings that have goodness and wickedness within them."

You can watch the segment here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Both women offered thoughtful, sometimes beautiful and sometimes hilarious responses, and it was clear how close the two performers had become over the course of their career together.

What was hilarious was that while Cynthia Erivo answered her questions, she was said to be telling the truth when she said that she believed the moon landing was real.

When Grande became flustered, worried that viewers would believe that the "girl from Florida" believed that the moon landing had been faked, Erivo insisted that she knew that Grande believed what she believed, which the detector confirmed to be true.

Fans were left hysterically rolling over Grande's journey through discussing the moon landing.










Lie detectors are interesting because they pick up such a range of emotions and physical responses. It's almost certain that an anxious person or a naturally fidgety person would be considered "deceptive" at least once while answering questions.

Though we know this, it's hilarious to think about a popular celebrity like Ariana Grande not believing in the moon landing, and how she responded to Erivo's beliefs only served to make it all the more hilarious.

