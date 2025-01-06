People With ADHD Divulge Their Biggest Struggles

Skip to content

Comedian Michelle Buteau Expertly Slams Dave Chappelle For Making Anti-Trans Jokes

Reddit user Dull-Enthusiastic asked: 'People with ADHD or ADD, what are your worst struggles?'

Jan 06, 2025
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
Attention-Deficit [Hyperactivity] disorder (ADD or ADHD) is a "chronic neurodivergent condition including attention difficulty, hyperactivity in some cases, and impulsiveness."

ADD/ADHD usually is diagnosed in childhood and often persists into adulthood. It contributes to low self-esteem, troubled relationships, and difficulty at school or work.

Reddit user Dull-Enthusiastic asked:

"People with ADHD or ADD, what are your worst struggles?"

Decisions, Decisions

"Well for me, focus is a nightmare."

"Making decisions is wild—spent like an hour once deciding what to wear."

~ HannahLoveee

Rewind

"Having to read the same page 15 times to actually absorb any of the information."

"Also, having to continually rewind movies and television shows to get back up to speed."

~ WhatAboutPhilly

Plodding Along

"Executive dysfunction. I feel like I'm screaming at myself to do anything functional and am just watching from a distance as I plug along."

"Meanwhile, I KNOW I possess the capacity to go vroom."

~ MMorrighan

Purpose Driven

"Finding a purpose for what I’m doing."

"Nothing I do feels like it’s worth my time if it doesn’t bring me instant satisfaction or joy."

~ MayGodSmiteThee

What?

"I hate when someone asks a question."

"And I have a really good response, and then I start responding and in the middle of it, I realize I've forgotten what the question is I've forgotten what I've been talking about, and I've forgotten where I was going and then I stammer, for a little bit and I'm like, yeah, so that's what I meant."

~ CrazyMinute69

Communication Chaos

"You're in the middle of an argument with someone, you think of a really good point that's eloquent and impactful in your favour."

"You begin expressing said point in a less than eloquent way and forget what you were saying half way through because you were too focused on how you didn't express yourself eloquently enough."

~ Evstrala

Stay On Target

"For me, it’s def keeping focus on tasks and staying organized."

"I’ll start something and then totally forget about it, which makes everything feel chaotic."

~ Anngelinaa

Short-Term Memory

"Truly listening to someone and then immediately having absolutely no idea what they said."

~ Stormschance

Seeking Validation

"Searching for approval constantly while working myself into exhaustion every day. Not relating to normal people at all."

"Nobody understanding my short attention span and how impossible it is for me to commit to much less watch a movie or remember a favorite song, but remembering every freaking detail from life in like 1984 while not remembering what is coming up this weekend or being able to sleep past 4 am."

~ Both-Ad1801

Money Management

"Not putting myself into debt."

"Impulsive purchases is a big issue."

~ StayH2O

Failure To Launch

"Starting something."

"When I've started I can often focus enough to complete a task unless it's really f*cking boring but I find it a real struggle to go from 'I should/want to do to a thing' to actually doing it."

~ PM-ME_UR

Hobby Du Jour

"Getting really, really into a hobby for a couple months, buying expensive equipment then ... Entirely forgetting it exists for several years."

"Damn it, I'm really good at some of those hobbies!"

~ Lexilogical

Time Is Fleeting

"Time blindness! I’m late to everything. I have to try really, really hard to be on time to things and even then, it’s still not always a guarantee."

"And it’s not that I don’t think things or people are important, I just really don’t know how to describe it. But I’m trying my best."

~ pimpfriedrice

Start Strong

"Starting 15 tasks at once and finishing…none of them."

"Plus, forgetting why I walked into a room, only to remember 3 hours later when it’s irrelevant."

~ Lena_love_xoxo

All Or Nothing

"I can either give 110% of myself or 0%."

"I also don't feel I get a choice in it."

~ zeekoes

Feeling Foggy

"I got ADD and I’m zoned out like 90% of the time."

"Never present in the moment, just fog in my head."

~ Spookyy422

Hurry, Hurry, Hurry

"Rushing through life."

"You know when people climb a huge mountain, and they get to the top and look at the view? They sigh and feel a sense of accomplishment and achievement that I’ve just never experienced."

"I get to the top and go 'okay, what now?'."

~ Mediocre_Horror_11

If you have ADD or ADHD, is there anything you'd add to the list?

