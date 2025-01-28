People Describe The Worst Things They've Seen Someone Do For Attention

Everyone just wants to be noticed every once in a while.

Sometimes just to get a little acknowledgment for their time and effort preparing something, other times just so they don't feel left out of a group, or conversation.

Some people, however, simply can't function when people aren't paying attention to them.

Or, for that matter, if they are not the absolute center of attention.

Often going to desperate, even ludicrous, lengths to ensure all eyes are on them.

Redditor MelodicFishing8899 was eager to hear the most shocking lengths people have gone to draw attention to themselves, leading them to ask:

"What is the worst thing your friend/relative did to get attention?"

"Maid of DIShonour..."



'My cousin pretended to have a seizure at her own sister’s wedding & ruined the whole thing."- Impressive_Love4586

He ONLY Got Suspended?!?!?



"Friend of a friend, our senior year, called in a bomb threat."

"He wanted to do something so epic that he'd be remembered."

"Almost 30 years later, I still remember him as the dude who scored a suspension his senior year and had to spend a fifth year in high school."- Worth_Box_8932

There's A Reason It's April Fool's Day, Not April Fool's Month...



"My ex-wife staged a fake pregnancy for April Fools, instead of it being just one day of April Fools, she turned it into a week long prank."

"All her friends and family sent her money, gifts, and guidance for the fake baby."

"I told her not to do the prank because it's mean but she didn't care."

"Thought it was funny and to test how naive people were."

"After about a week, she finally said it was a prank and kept all the money and gifts."

"Her family didn't talk to her for a few months after that and her friends dropped her."

"Anyways, one of the reasons why she's my ex."- Jiggly_Love

April Fools Artists On Tumblr GIF by gifnews Giphy

There Are Pranks, And Then There's...

"Classmate in high school faked a bomb threat that got classes called off for the day while investigators raided every classroom checking for explosives."

"None were found and the call got traced back to him and he was presumably kicked out as we didn't see him the following semester."- Heroic-Forger

How Long Could He Possibly Carry This One On?

"My cousin's uncle (not my dad) was visiting her."

"He went upstairs and was gone for ages."

"She went looking and found him lying naked on the bed unresponsive."

"Called an ambulance, they came out, and he tried to pretend to be in a coma because he lost his job, started gambling and got in debt, and some people were looking for him."- Cophed

Self-Pity Seems Like The Best She's Going To Get...

"My ex MIL insinuated she had cancer every time she couldn't have her way."

"If you couldn't make a family dinner- she had news she wanted to share from her hospital visit."

"That kind of thing."

"She also tried to stop the wedding by faking a 'medical emergency' for which an ambulance had to be called."

"Right in the middle of the ceremony."

"F*ck that b*tch."

"I sometimes Google for her obituary, hoping one day soon I'll find it."- W*nkYourHairyCrotch

Schitts Creek Pain GIF by CBC Giphy

...Let's Hope He Didn't Actually Have A Partner...

"My friend staged a fake breakup on social media, complete with dramatic screenshots and sob stories, just to get sympathy likes."- AwayExchange2629

None Of This Makes Any Sense!

"A cousin of my best friend at the time (1999?) became close to me for a summer, knew who I had a crush on for my entire teen life, encouraged me to profess my love for him and ask him out."

"Took months of encouragement and I did it!"

"Turned out that she was secretly dating him the entire time."

"She apparently told him that she had cancer and only had a year to live."

"The sheer insanity really shook me in my early adulthood."- oymaynseoul

And You Thought YOUR In-Laws Were Bad...

"I might have a few that include my MIL."

"She vomited during our wedding cake tasting."

"She passed out when I was trying on wedding dresses."

"She decided during our reception dinner she could no longer walk up stairs."

"She got put in a chair and carried up the stairs."

"She has done stairs before and after this."

"The day of our wedding, she decided she needed to be in a wheelchair, and only the groom was accepted to push the wheelchair."

"At the wedding reception, she gave a speech."

"She said her older son was unfortunate as he just got divorced and wished he could be more like her younger son getting married."

"She then proceed to say if anyone in attendance was rich, she was single."

"When my husband and I bought our house, she came in and said it was all wrong."

"Then said she was having some financial troubles with her house and left all emotional."

"Upon my husband researching, there were no financial issues."

"We were all having spaghetti one night, and she kept putting it on her shirt and looking around to see if anyone would notice / say anything."

"I kept my mouth shut."

"This was all over a decade ago, and her behavior has gotten much better."- JennHeinz

Listen Mothers Day GIF by Cartoon Hangover Giphy

Keep Your Friends Close...



"Pretended to be me on a Facebook account and messaged herself as me saying that I was using my bf to get over an ex, and she took a screenshot of it and sent it to him."

"He broke up with me and didn't tell me until we became friends again a few months later."- DueStill1908

Things May Come Back To Haunt You...



"Told the newspapers that the people helping her out on the emergency line was rude and was putting her in danger."

"Ended up in a national paper, the recordings popped up."

"Guess who was rude and unhelpful, and also drunk?"- Mystiax

Someone Caught The Telling Signs...



"He pretended to be deaf."

"He thought all deaf people were mute, and tried to communicate using sign language and the notes app on his phone."- Butt_Stuph

sign language GIF Giphy

But Did They Say Yes?...



"My cousin faked a proposal at my grandma's 80th birthday party just to get Facebook likes."

"Classy."- Silver-Parsley9770

Grief Comes In Many Forms... However...

"My childhood bestie wore a white, backless sundress and a white flower in her hair..."

"To my father's funeral."- Aphid61



At Least There Was Closure...



"A coworker used to have convenient crises to steal the attention of the other co-workers."

"Updates would continually happen as there were announcements of other co-workers being pregnant or getting married."

"She had to take time off cuz her mom died."

"She wouldn't return anybody's calls."

"When we called her sister, her sister had no clue what we were talking about and cleared everything up."

"This was after I'd already moved on from the company."

"My former co-workers took me out to dinner to apologize for believing all the slanderous things that were said about me."

"I was always curious why there was a change of heart by people, and they started being really mean."- Drewbus

Gossiping Mean Girls GIF by Paramount Movies Giphy

It's not unnatural for everyone to want a little attention every now and then.

However, while it's perfectly fine to be the star of your own life story, everyone should remind themselves that that doesn't make them the star of everyone else's life story as well...