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Indian-American Man Floored After Stranger Gives Him Racist 'Compliment' In Infuriating Viral Video

Screenshots from @ocjusticeinitiative's Instagram video
@ocjusticeinitiative/Instagram

A racist woman sparked outrage after "complimenting" an Indian-American man at a restaurant who was dining with his family by telling him he doesn't "smell like curry."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 20, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Sometimes, people are so racist, it's hard to tell if they're just that hatefully racist, or if they're intentionally trying to bait innocent people for views.

A woman approached an Indian-American man in a restaurant while he was enjoying a meal with his daughters, and she pretended to compliment him—but it was totally backhanded.

She said:

"Excuse me, sir. You smell quite nice for an Indian man."

The man looked immediately shocked but asked her to say it again, probably to see if he heard her correctly.

When she repeated it, the man called her out.

"I smell 'quite nice'?"

The woman continued to push him.

"Yes, you don't smell like curry."

The man confronted her:

"Is that intended to be a compliment?"

The woman insisted:

"Yes. Yes, quite."

The man pushed back:

"It's actually not."
"No, that's odd."

Instead of listening to him, the woman repeated the "compliment" again, to which the man said:

"It's really odd the way that you say that."
"Maybe you need to revisit the way you say that."

You can watch the video here:

Instagrammer OC Justice Initiative stitched the video with his commentary, pointing out:

"In what type of disrespectful insult is that a compliment?"
"The racism Indian people get is very overlooked."
"This man is out with his daughters, having a good time, just eating, and you go over there and tell him, 'You smell good for an Indian man'?"
"That's supposed to be a compliment? Just degrading a random human being?"
"And look how nice he was. He said, 'Is that intended to be a compliment?' and you could have revised that."
"That man was so respectful, and you could tell that hurt him a little bit. And the fact that he's there in front of his daughters makes it even more sad."

X user Rajeev Sharma shared the Instagrammer's video and said:

"Casual Hinduphobia in front of the kids? The gloves are off!"

Other X users were equally disgusted by how the man was treated.










This was very disturbing behavior on the woman's part, very uncalled for, and incredibly hurtful.

Telling someone that their perfume or cologne smells good might be nice. Saying they smell nice "despite" their race is not.

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