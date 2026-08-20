Indian-American Man Floored After Stranger Gives Him Racist 'Compliment' In Infuriating Viral Video

“You go in, and there’s no one really telling you where to go. There’s just this massive room, and you just go in, and you’re like, ‘Where am I supposed to go?’ And then you go and sort of find your seat, and you sit down, and no one’s really there.”

In Ramsey’s defense, the Met Gala’s behind-the-scenes reality has disappointed other famous guests, too. In 2023, Lizzo admitted during an Instagram Live that the previous year’s event wasn’t exactly what she expected, recalling a long wait to get inside while sweating in a heavy coat as her feet hurt.

And as for the food, Ramsey had another less-than-glowing review:

“They brought out pea soup, and I’m allergic to peas…”

And the pea allergy isn’t exactly a minor inconvenience for Ramsey. They describe themselves as vegetarian or “vegan-ish” and have added free-range eggs back into their diet because the allergy limits many standard vegan protein alternatives.

Ramsey went on to explain why the meal was such a frustrating experience:

“You’d think for all those people with all those complicated dietary requirements! No, no, it was pea soup, and then it was like a salad with pea shoots… It was pretty abysmal for me.”

And apparently, the Met Gala menu has raised eyebrows before. Keke Palmer once shared an image on her Instagram Story of what appeared to be a half-eaten meal of vegetables and grains, captioning it, “This why they don't show y'all the food.”

You can view the photo evidence here:

Keke Palmer/Instagram

I’m just saying, the dress code and the dinner appear to have had very different budgets.

And for Ramsey, the apparent chaos extended beyond the menu. They claimed there was no seating plan for the night, describing the event as “very disorganized.”

Ramsey recalled the confusion that unfolded before they even reached the carpet:

“Even before you get on the carpet, before you get on the stairs, you’re, like, waiting for ages in a really long line of these famous people.”

And judging by Ramsey’s retelling, the glamorous night looked a whole lot different from their side of the carpet.

Watch the full exchange below:

Considering the Met Gala’s notoriously exclusive—and expensive—reputation, it’s no surprise that Ramsey’s decidedly unglamorous account raised a few eyebrows online. Tickets reportedly range from $30,000 to $50,000 per person, while entire tables can cost between $275,000 and $500,000.

With those numbers in mind, social media users had a few questions about what guests were actually getting:

@heavenknowsffs/Instagram

@isabelmkx/Instagram

@randomnamefollowedbynumbers/Instagram

@jordanlee.uk/Instagram

@guoott/Instagram

@emmyc.19/Instagram

@matthew.tyler.lamothe/Instagram

@thedestinee/Instagram

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As for what Ramsey wore once they finally made it to the red carpet? The actor stepped out in a custom Thom Browne double-breasted pinstriped skirted tuxedo, complete with extensive hand-embroidered pearl detailing that paid homage to Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld. The look paired a pinstriped double-breasted jacket with a matching skirt-skort hybrid.

The experience may have been “abysmal,” but Ramsey’s red carpet look certainly wasn’t:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ah, simpler times. Ramsey had no idea the pea soup was coming.

These days, Ramsey’s focusing on British and European independent films, recently promoting their indie movie Sunny Dancer at the Giffoni Film Festival.

Ramsey is also set to return as Ellie Williams for season 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us, which is planned for 2027. So, while another trip to the Met Gala may or may not be in the cards, there’s plenty more Ramsey on the horizon.