People Break Down The Weirdest Questions They've Ever Been Asked

There are no stupid questions, right?
Well...
Maybe not stupid, but definitely odd, strange, unusual, or just plain weird.
Reddit user Blackcoolice asked:
"What was the weirdest question someone has asked you?"
Was There A Second Date?
"On a date, drinks in the park, sunny day, they asked, 'what’s the worst terrorist attack you could single-handedly pull off?'."
~ hinoki15-
"Tricky question. You can't let them know you've put some thought into it."
"I'd answer something simple like destroy speed cameras or thermite police cars."
~ She_Did_Kegals?
How Did They Think...
"While chatting with someone online, they asked, 'Do you have the internet in South Africa?'."
~ Prestigious-Wall5616
"No, I have a really long cable connecting me to Europe."
~ Omegaman2010
"And when it goes faulty, we have to saddle up the elephant, pack the donkey with supplies and trek across country for 17 days, fighting hyenas and lions along the way, just to put in a complaint at the docks."
~ Animal_Whisperer_420
So Many Great Choices
"We were out for dinner and she asked me, 'What is your favourite illness?'."
~ Partially_At_Fault
"Mental."
~ Tugonmynugz
Thanks For Noticing?
"I was asked by a guy in 7th grade PE while changing why my penis looked the way it did."
"After a quick come back, I explained I was uncircumcised."
"We've been best friends for 30 years now."
~ Anteater_808
Neigh
"The question was normal, but what followed after wasn't.
"American woman in a hotel lobby asked me—German woman—if I did horse riding. I said that yes, I did."
"Next thing she says is: 'I knew it. Everyone in Germany has a horse!'."
~ redchindi
"Maybe she worked for the Pferderal Bureau of Investigation."
~ raspberryharbour
* pferd is German for horse
Sounds Aboot Right, Eh?
"Dancing at a club in Vegas about a decade ago, this cute blonde walks up and asks, 'Do you have any drugs?'."
"I told her that I didn't."
"She responded, 'Ha! Canadians'. And walked off."
"I'm still confused to this day..."
~ A0ma
Some People Need To Visit A Farm
"A friend asked me if rabbits lay eggs."
"Also, an ex asked me if there is milk in eggs because they're in the dairy section."
~ twissroll
They Need More Training
"How does it feel knowing you will die early because of your condition, Sickle Cell anemia? Asked by a trainee doctor, at a patient seminar."
"Nurses that were in attendance were shocked and pulled him up on it."
~ iovercomesadness
Normal Is Just A Setting On The Dryer
"I was walking on the street with my dad, talking about stuff, and a random girl asked my dad If I was normal."
When we went home I joked with my family about it. 'Was I that obvious? Did she smell the weirdness on me?'."
"I will never forget it."
~ RoberBots
OOO
"'Is that your kid?' a lady asked me."
"Mind you I was 14 years old and she was referring to my 4-year-old brother."
~ Legitimate_Raisin730
"Yes ma’am, they start us young in Lewellyn’s Urchin Breeding Farm."
~ The5Virtues
For Goodness Sake
"'If you're uncertain about the existence of God, what keeps you from doing whatever you want? Killing, stealing, etc...?'."
"Wow. So you're just one existential crisis of uncertainty from murdering me for fun, eh? Thanks for the warning, I guess."
~ AmishHoeFights
"Religious people are taught atheists/agnostics are the immoral ones, but they're the ones whose only reason for doing good is to get into heaven and the only reason they refrain from evil is so they don't go to Hell. No concept of morality for its own sake."
~ paraworldblue
"Folks like that really baffle me. It really shouldn’t be that difficult to comprehend that we should do good regardless of whether there is an afterlife or not."
"The fact that there are people out there who only behave themselves because they’re scared of retribution is just such a black mark on our species and society."
~ The5Virtues
Excuse Me?
"Coworker came up and asked me if I shaved my arms. I don't actually, but how on earth is that your business?"
~ TRIGMILLION
"As a guy almost in his 30s with not much arm hair, I’ve been asked this enough times that I’m not even surprised anymore."
"Many people just don’t understand boundaries."
~ Spiritual_Fox3223
Who Would Know Better?
"I worked at a fast food joint and my boss asked me what my ethnicity was. The guy was Filipino. I identify as Caucasian despite my mother being from the same country as my boss."
"Boss: 'What's your background?'."
"Me: 'My father is Eastern European, and my mother is Filipino'. *shows family photo*"
"Boss: 'Huh, is that really your biological mother?'."
"Me: 'What's that supposed to mean? I would've stated if I was adopted or that wasn't my biological mother in the first place'."
"My boss didn't take my word that I was mixed. He insisted my mother wasn't my real mother."
"I nearly got into a heated argument with my boss after that."
~ ParkingEasy4963
What's The Buzz?
"'Do you have any books on beekeeping rituals to summon demons?'."
"I was working at my religious college library at the time."
"Even weirder? We had like 3 books on the subject! I was freakin' dumbfounded."
~ Zaueski
Moooooo...
"'Do you like cows?' and that's it, that's all she said and there was nothing more to it than that."
~ JuanG_13
"It's a very important question Why wouldn't you ask someone that?"
~ monomonnottheteacher
"Was this when you were looking at the menu at a restaurant?"
~ frazzi1234
What's the strangest question you've been asked?
And, yes, I love cows.