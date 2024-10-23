'The View' Asked Tim Walz To Say 'One Nice Thing' About Trump—And His Answer Is Iconic

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, fielded some rapid-fire questions on The View and had a brilliant response after he was asked to say "one nice thing" about former President Donald Trump.
It all started after co-host Sara Haines asked Walz to give some advice to Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, to which Walz said:
"Just go in and order the chocolate donut and don't add anything else."
That response was a reference to Vance's awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop who seemed disinterested as he attempted—and failed—to make small talk while his entourage continued to film employees without their consent.
When asked for his thoughts on the late professional golfer Arnold Palmer—who found himself in the headlines after Trump remarked that Palmer was "all man" and impressed other pros with his manhood in the showers—Walz said:
"I'm passing on that one."
Then things got interesting when Haines asked him the following:
"One nice thing about Donald Trump is?"
Without missing a beat, Walz said:
"He will not be president again."
The live audience loved it.
You can watch the exchange in the video below.
People concurred with Walz's assessment.
Walz had more pointed words for Trump later, during an appearance in Madison, Wisconsin.
Walz mocked Trump's recent campaign stunt at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, which Trump set up so he could promote his unsubstantiated claim that Harris did not work at McDonald's in college, saying it made Trump appear “much more like Ronald McDonald than the clown that he actually is.”
He also took aim at Trump's partnership with billionaire Elon Musk, who has been out on the stump in Pennsylvania on Trump's behalf and is offering swing state voters who sign his political action committee's petition backing the First and Second Amendments the chance to win $1 million in a likely illegal scheme.
Noting that Trump could appoint Musk to positions that would allow him to make decisions that impact his various companies, Walz said "Trump, in front of the eyes of the American public, is promising corruption."