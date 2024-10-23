Tim Walz Brings Down The House With New NSFW Nickname For Elon Musk

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was met with hearty applause during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday, after debuting a new NSFW nickname for billionaire Elon Musk, who has been on the campaign trail for former President Donald Trump.
Walz jokingly referred to Musk as Trump's "running mate" and said Musk was "on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dips**t," referencing the viral moment earlier this month when Musk jumped awkwardly behind Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Walz said:
"Look, I'm not going to waste all the time; I'm going to talk about [Trump's] running mate. His running mate, Elon Musk. Seriously!"
"Where is [Trump's running mate J.D. Vance] after he got asked the simplest question in the world at the debate, 'Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?' and after two weeks he finally said, 'No, he didn't.' That's where he's been spending his time."
"Look, Elon is on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dips**t on these things. You know it!"
You can hear what Walz said in the video below.
You can watch Walz's full rally below.
According to actor Bradley Whitford, who spoke earlier at the rally, the audience absolutely loved it.
And so did people online.
Walz went on to say that Musk is "literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election," criticizing the efforts of Musk's pro-Trump America PAC. Musk has contributed $75 million to the committee and has also promised to pay registered voters in swing states to sign a petition on the PAC’s website. Additionally, he is conducting a daily lottery that awards $1 million to registered voters.
Trump has also hinted that Musk would take on a role in his administration in the event he wins November's election. Musk has asserted that it's imperative Trump win so they can continue their efforts as "free speech" crusaders despite the fact that as the owner of X, he has used the site to platform hate speech and silence his critics.
To that, Walz said Republicans are "saying the quiet parts out loud now because Donald Trump has already promised that he would put Elon in charge of government regulations that oversee the businesses that Elon runs." He emphasized that "Trump, in front of the eyes of the American public, is promising corruption."