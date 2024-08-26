Skip to content
JD Vance Dragged After Super Awkward Encounter With Workers At Georgia Donut Shop

Screenshot of J.D. Vance and Georgia donut shop worker
C-SPAN

The vice presidential nominee stopped into a Georgia donut shop for a photo op to impress the workers with how down-to-earth and relatable he is—but they seemed totally unimpressed with his attempts to connect with them.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Aug 26, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance was widely mocked after footage of his awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop went viral.

Vance strolled into the business shortly before delivering a speech in Valdosta on Thursday and his campaign, cameras in tow, filmed him trying to place an order himself.

You can watch the cringe fest in the video below.

Addressing the woman at the counter, Vance said:

"The zoo has come to town. Thank you for letting us come in here."
[turning to the camera crew] ""She doesn't want to be on film, guys. So just cut her out of anything. I appreciate that, ma'am."

Before placing his order, he said:

"I'm J.D. Vance and I'm running for vice president."

The worker, seemingly disinterested, simply said "Okay" before Vance continued:

"We're going to do two dozen. Just a random sort of stuff here."

Vance asked the employee how long she'd been working at the shop, to which she replied that she'd been working there since last month. Another worker told Trump's VP pick that he'd been employed for two years.

Vance replied:

"Yeah, it'll be a lot of glazed here, some sprinkled stuff. Some of these cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense."

A campaign staffer then reassured the donut shop employee that they would not be filmed, prompting Vance to awkwardly attempt to make small talk as he waited for his order to be filled.

When Vance asked how long the place "has been around," the employee said the shop opened four years ago, to which he responded:

""About four years? Okay. Well, we selected this place. I didn't know if it had been here for 20 years or four years. You never notice, you just drop in."

The whole thing was, as many pointed out, pretty weird.




Vance's unpopularity has reached double digits, with his net favorability hitting -10 on polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight for the first time.

According to FiveThirtyEight, 43.2 percent of respondents view Vance unfavorably, while 33.2 percent have a favorable opinion of him.

This marks a net difference of 10 percentage points, the first time it's reached double digits since Vance entered the race.

FiveThirtyEight's latest update on Wednesday reflects a 95 percent confidence projection based on a wide range of polls.

four children in muddy boots standing on dirt during daytime
The Funniest Lies People Believed As A Kid

Screenshots from @my_socalled_life's TikTok video
Viral Tiktok Videos

Woman Puts Neighbor On Blast After His Gripe About Their Property Line Backfired On Him Hard

