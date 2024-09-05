Skip to content
Tim Walz Just Trolled JD Vance's Awkward Donut Shop Fiasco With A Zippy One-Liner

Screenshots of Tim Walz and J.D. Vance
C-SPAN (left and right)

Walz stopped by a shop in Pennsylvania to buy some whoopie pies and apple cider donuts, remarking: "Look at me, I have no problem picking out donuts.'

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 05, 2024
Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance has been unable to escape negative press coverage of his gaffes, including footage of his awkward encounter with workers at a Georgia donut shop who seemed disinterested as he attempted—and failed—to make small talk while his entourage continued to film employees without their consent.

You can watch the cringe fest in the video below.

Now his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz, has social media users cracking up after stopping by a shop in Pennsylvania to buy some whoopie pies and apple cider donuts, trolling Vance's fiasco with a zippy one-liner.

Walz and his daughter, Hope, chatted with the manager about the family-owned business that has been a fixture in the community for more than 50 years. They also picked up whoopie pies and apple cider donuts to share with volunteers.

At one point, as the manager shared the history of whoopie pies with the Democratic vice-presidential nominee—joking that while "three states lay claim" to their creation, there's no doubt they originated in Pennsylvania—Walz decided to buy a few items.

As he picked out some to bring back to his volunteers, he laughed and said:

"Look at me, I have no problem picking out donuts.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Unlike Vance, Walz's trolling showed he seems to know how to order food like a human, a fact that amused observers said underscores the difference between the two men.



Vance has been trailing in some polls against Walz, a decline attributed to negative media coverage, especially over his controversial comments about "childless cat ladies." These incidents have raised worries among Republicans that Vance may be damaging the party’s prospects.

The latest Suffolk University/USA Today poll revealed that 48% of likely voters view Walz favorably, compared to only 37% who have a positive opinion of Vance. Vance also faces higher unfavorable ratings, with 49% of voters seeing him negatively, while 36% hold a negative view of Walz.

Walz performed marginally better across party lines as well, with 9% of Republicans viewing him favorably, compared to just 6% of Democrats who felt the same about Vance.

Notably, both candidates are now equally recognized by voters, with only 3% of respondents reporting they hadn't heard of either.

